The following is a guest post by Mike Zapantis. Mike talks about how we can reduce the environmental impact of paintball and clean up our local parks.

Face it. Paintball is by far the dirtiest sport in existence, next to, of course, professional dumpster diving. A player’s dedication to the sport is most often determined by how much mold is growing on his arm pads, and how many flies he attracts at the start box. Some of the most glorious tournament wins are those in the worst weather conditions possible, where we are rolling around in the mud like sows after lunchtime. On top of that, the footprint paintball leaves on the immediate earth surrounding it is unmistakable, so much so that tournament venues that allow such destruction to their property are hard to come by, and when they are, they are the most fickle landlords. One cannot deny the amount of trash that is the aftermath of paintball. Between batteries, paintball packaging, water bottles, and the like, paintball is epitomized by littering. After all, the sport we love so dearly revolves around spraying 12.5 balls per second’s worth of biodegradable filth into the air and onto the ground. So why can’t we clean up after ourselves? It has been common knowledge for quite some time now that the current global economic and waste management condition is destroying the planet. Other industries have caught on to the concept of “going green,” for more than just environmental reasons. Why hasn’t the paintball industry caught up to this concept? Somebody needs to be held accountable for reducing the carbon footprint paintball has on the planet. And that somebody is everyone. Here are some suggestions I have for the paintball world that we all should take into consideration.

Paintball Park/Venue Littering: Would you throw batteries on the ground in your backyard? Would you chuck a banana peel on your bed? Then why would you do so at your local paintball field, or even worse, an out-of-industry venue (Assuming that you hopefully answered “no” to the above questions.)? This is holding players directly responsible for their actions, but also offering up some solutions for teams, players, and field owners alike. Field owners should provide plenty of garbage containers near the parking and pitting areas, and players should be mindful to place any rubbish into those containers. Field Staff should clear out garbage bins regularly to prevent overflow. Paint boxes should be broken down by players and placed NEXT to these garbage bins, NOT INSIDE. One should be mindful of silica gel packets. Not only are they not compostable, but they are toxic to anything that might ingest them. Make sure you toss them in the trash when you are loading up your pods.

Batteries are not biodegradable, and are, in fact, extremely toxic. While it is much better to throw your old loader and marker batteries in the garbage as opposed to on the ground, there is an even greener solution. There are battery recycling centers all over America, where you can drop off all your old batteries so that they can be disposed of properly. Examples of such places are Whole Foods, Staples, and Radioshack. Have your team designate a responsible teammate to collect all used batteries from the end of practice and dispose of them properly. Field owners should provide battery-specific collection bins, and dispose of them properly as well (4).

Rechargeable Batteries: Why have rechargeable batteries not yet become standard features on all high and mid-range equipment? I know that attempts have been made in the past to incorporate this idea to paintball, with limited success. I know that not including rechargeable batteries shifts the some of the unit cost of each item over to the consumer, but I feel that it is the paintball equipment manufacturer’s ethical responsibility to provide a green approach to their products. At the very least offer a rechargeable battery option for your high end equipment.