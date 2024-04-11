Intro to the Stormer

The Tippmann Stormer series has garnered attention in the paintball community, boasting a blend of reliability and versatility that appeals to both novices and seasoned players alike.

Known for its durability and easy handling, the Stormer has become a go-to for those looking to enhance their game without breaking the bank.

This comprehensive review dives into the depths of the Tippmann Stormer, evaluating everything from its basic models to the more advanced Elite variant.

Whether you’re curious about the Stormer’s .68 caliber performance or weighing it against the Tippmann Cronus, we’ve got you covered.

Join us as we explore the features, upgrades, and real-world performance of this popular paintball gun series, helping you decide if it’s the right choice for your paintball adventures.

Tippmann Stormer Overview

The Tippmann Stormer is a versatile, .68 caliber paintball marker designed for both beginners and seasoned players seeking a reliable and adaptable option. Featuring a high-impact composite body, it stands out for its durability in rough play conditions.

The Stormer’s inline bolt system ensures smooth operation with minimal maintenance, making it an excellent choice for players who value both performance and convenience.

Key features include an adjustable vertical grip, multiple Picatinny rails for customization, and a comfortable, ergonomic design.

The Tippmann Stormer is available in three variants: the basic Stormer model, the Stormer Tactical with additional tactical accessories, and the Stormer Elite, which offers a dual-feed option allowing for hopper or magazine-fed loading.

Each variant caters to different player preferences, from those who appreciate simplicity to others who enjoy a more tactical and realistic gameplay experience.

The Tippmann Stormer Elite elevates the game for paintball enthusiasts by combining the reliable foundation of the basic Stormer model with advanced features and versatility.

Distinguished by its dual-feed capability, the Elite allows players to switch between hopper and magazine-fed configurations, catering to both traditional gameplay and MilSim enthusiasts seeking realism.

Key upgrades in the Stormer Elite include an adjustable rear sight and front sight, a 6-position collapsible stock for enhanced stability and comfort, and a removable barrel shroud with a built-in front sight.

These features not only improve the marker’s performance but also offer a more immersive and customizable experience.

The Elite also comes equipped with Picatinny rails on the shroud and body, providing ample space for attachments like scopes, grips, and flashlights, further expanding its adaptability to various play styles.

Compared to the basic Stormer model, the Elite variant stands out for its tactical aesthetics and functional enhancements that mimic real-world firearms, appealing to players who prioritize authenticity in their gear.

Despite these additions, the Stormer Elite maintains the user-friendly maintenance and reliability that Tippmann is known for, making it an attractive option for players at all levels seeking to upgrade their paintball arsenal.

Check Amazon Prices | Check eBay Prices

Performance Analysis: .68 Caliber Paintball Gun

The .68 caliber is the standard in paintball, offering an ideal balance between range, accuracy, and impact force. This caliber’s widespread acceptance means that .68 caliber paintballs are readily available and compatible with most markers and equipment on the market.

The Tippmann Stormer, utilizing this caliber, benefits from this standardization, ensuring that users have easy access to ammunition and can expect consistent performance across various play conditions.

In its operation, the Tippmann Stormer leverages the .68 caliber’s capabilities to deliver solid performance that aligns with both beginners’ needs and seasoned players’ expectations.

The Stormer’s smooth firing mechanism and reliable feeding system make the most of the .68 caliber’s properties, offering a satisfying shooting experience with less risk of paintball breakage inside the marker.

When comparing the Tippmann Stormer to other .68 caliber paintball guns in the market, its robust build and efficiency stand out. The Stormer is designed to be durable, capable of withstanding rough play without sacrificing accuracy or power.

While other .68 caliber guns might offer specialized features or higher rates of fire, the Stormer’s appeal lies in its balance of quality, reliability, and affordability, making it a competitive option for players looking for a marker that performs well in various scenarios without breaking the bank.

Also Read: The Best Paintball Hoppers

Tippmann Stormer vs. Tippmann Cronus

The Tippmann Stormer and Tippmann Cronus are two of the most talked-about markers for paintball enthusiasts, especially those seeking reliable performance without a hefty price tag. Both models share a commitment to durability and ease of use, hallmarks of the Tippmann brand, but there are several distinctions worth noting.

Similarities

Both are .68 caliber, catering to the standard paintball size for broad compatibility.

Designed for beginners to intermediate players, emphasizing ease of maintenance and robust construction.

Offer modifiable designs, allowing players to customize their markers with various accessories.

Differences

Design and Aesthetics : The Stormer features a more tactical look compared to the Cronus, which follows a traditional paintball marker design. The Stormer’s modular design allows for more extensive customization, appealing to players who prioritize a personalized setup.

: The Stormer features a more tactical look compared to the Cronus, which follows a traditional paintball marker design. The Stormer’s modular design allows for more extensive customization, appealing to players who prioritize a personalized setup. Performance : While both offer reliable performance, the Stormer’s newer models incorporate slight enhancements in air efficiency and ergonomics, making it slightly more comfortable for extended play.

: While both offer reliable performance, the Stormer’s newer models incorporate slight enhancements in air efficiency and ergonomics, making it slightly more comfortable for extended play. Upgradability: The Stormer, especially the Elite version, is designed to be more adaptable to upgrades, including the addition of a hopper or magazine-fed system, whereas the Cronus, while still upgradeable, has fewer options for such significant modifications.

Pros and Cons

Tippmann Stormer

Pros : Highly customizable, tactical aesthetics, and slightly better ergonomics.

: Highly customizable, tactical aesthetics, and slightly better ergonomics. Cons: Might be slightly more expensive due to its newer model and enhanced features.

Tippmann Cronus

Pros : Proven reliability, great for beginners, and generally more affordable.

: Proven reliability, great for beginners, and generally more affordable. Cons: Limited in terms of tactical upgrades and customization compared to the Stormer.

For Different Types of Players

Beginners may prefer the Cronus for its simplicity and lower cost, making it an excellent entry-level option.

Intermediate to Advanced players looking for a marker that can grow with them and be customized for different play styles might lean towards the Stormer, especially the Elite variant, for its flexibility and tactical design.



In summary, both the Tippmann Stormer and Cronus offer solid choices for those entering the sport or looking to upgrade from a basic setup. The decision between them often comes down to personal preference in aesthetics, the importance of upgradability, and budget considerations. Read our full review of the Tippmann Cronus.

Also Read: The Best Paintball Masks

Upgrades and Customization

The Tippmann Stormer, renowned for its versatility, allows players to significantly enhance their gameplay through various upgrades and customization options. Here’s how you can tweak your Stormer for that competitive edge:

Available Upgrades

Barrels : Swapping out the standard barrel for a longer or rifled option can improve accuracy and range. Consider a 14-inch barrel for a balance between maneuverability and performance.

: Swapping out the standard barrel for a longer or rifled option can improve accuracy and range. Consider a 14-inch barrel for a balance between maneuverability and performance. Stocks : For the Stormer Elite, adding a collapsible or folding stock enhances stability and comfort, especially for longer games.

: For the Stormer Elite, adding a collapsible or folding stock enhances stability and comfort, especially for longer games. Sights and Scopes : Attach a red dot sight or a scope for better target acquisition. The Stormer’s Picatinny rails make mounting these accessories straightforward.

: Attach a red dot sight or a scope for better target acquisition. The Stormer’s Picatinny rails make mounting these accessories straightforward. Magazines : The Elite model allows for mag-fed play. Adding additional magazines or upgrading to larger capacities ensures you’re always ready for action.

: The Elite model allows for mag-fed play. Adding additional magazines or upgrading to larger capacities ensures you’re always ready for action. Grips and Foregrips: Upgrade to a more ergonomic grip or add a foregrip to improve handling and reduce fatigue during extended play.

Customization Tips:

Start Small : Begin with easy upgrades, like a new barrel or grips, to familiarize yourself with the customization process.

: Begin with easy upgrades, like a new barrel or grips, to familiarize yourself with the customization process. Balanced Upgrades : Ensure upgrades don’t overly increase weight or compromise the marker’s balance, affecting your mobility and comfort.

: Ensure upgrades don’t overly increase weight or compromise the marker’s balance, affecting your mobility and comfort. Compatibility Check: Always verify that the accessories and upgrades are compatible with the Stormer model you own.

Recommended Accessories

Tactical Vest : For carrying extra magazines, especially useful for Stormer Elite players using the mag-fed option.

: For carrying extra magazines, especially useful for Stormer Elite players using the mag-fed option. Remote Line : Frees you from the weight of the air tank on the marker, allowing for a lighter setup.

: Frees you from the weight of the air tank on the marker, allowing for a lighter setup. Hopper Upgrades: A higher-capacity or electronic hopper can keep you in the game longer and improve feed reliability.

Customizing your Tippmann Stormer can transform your gameplay experience, offering a tailored approach that suits your style and tactical needs.

Whether you’re upgrading for aesthetics, ergonomics, or performance, the Stormer series’ flexibility ensures your marker grows with your skills and demands. Explore the possibilities and turn your Stormer into a personalized paintball machine that stands out on the field.

Keep Reading: The Best Paintball Gun

Value for Money

The Tippmann Stormer, known for its durability and reliability, presents an intriguing proposition for both newcomers and seasoned players in the paintball arena.

Here’s a breakdown of its value for money:

Price Point Analysis

The Stormer series, encompassing models from the basic to the Elite, is priced to cater to beginners without compromising on the quality Tippmann is renowned for.

The base model offers an affordable entry point, while the Elite version, with its enhanced features and modularity, still remains within a reasonable range for the added versatility it provides.

For Beginners

For those new to paintball, the Tippmann Stormer stands out as an excellent investment. Its ease of use, combined with the robust build, ensures a smooth introduction to the sport without the frequent need for repairs or upgrades.

The reliability of the Stormer allows beginners to focus on improving their skills rather than troubleshooting equipment issues.

For Experienced Players

Seasoned enthusiasts looking for a dependable and customizable marker will find the Stormer Elite particularly appealing.

Its upgradability and compatibility with various accessories make it a cost-effective base for building a highly personalized marker.

While it may not offer the high-end features of more expensive competitors, its performance-to-price ratio is compelling for players who value customization and durability.



The Tippmann Stormer series offers solid value for money, balancing cost, functionality, and adaptability. Its appeal spans across skill levels, making it a worthy investment for anyone looking to enjoy paintball, whether casually or more seriously.

The decision to choose a Stormer comes down to personal preference, playing style, and the specific needs of the player, but it stands as a strong contender in its price bracket, ensuring that players get a reliable marker without breaking the bank.

Keep Reading: How Big is an NXL Field?

Final Verdict on the Tippmann Stormer

In conclusion, the Tippmann Stormer series presents an impressive array of options for paintball enthusiasts, blending durability, customization, and affordability into a package that’s hard to overlook.

From the entry-level model to the feature-rich Stormer Elite, this line caters to a wide audience, offering something for everyone. The .68 caliber firepower, coupled with the reliability Tippmann is known for, makes the Stormer a formidable presence on the field.

Its versatility shines through the available upgrades and customization options, ensuring that players can adapt their marker to evolving play styles and preferences.

The Tippmann Stormer firmly establishes its position in the paintball world as a versatile, reliable, and accessible choice for both newcomers and seasoned players. Its value proposition—offering solid performance at an accessible price point—sets it apart in a competitive market.

Whether you’re just starting out or looking to add a customizable marker to your arsenal, the Stormer series demands consideration.

It embodies the spirit of paintball: fun, fierce, and endlessly adaptable, making it a standout choice for players aiming to enhance their game and experience on the field.

Last update on 2024-04-15 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API