Iron City Classic Event Preview, Pro Paintball comes to Pittsburgh.

One of the best weekends of paintball is upon us! It’s almost time for the Iron City Classic and players from all over the country will be converging on Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for a chance to take the Iron Throne.

This event is one of the largest draws in the paintball industry with 120 teams and more than 1,500 players attending the competition at Urban Assault Paintball. Professional players and amateur players alike will all be battling in a series of 8 preliminary games for a chance to earn a spot in the playoffs on Sunday. With 4 unique playing fields, this event offers an experience that no other event can match.

The Iron City Classic paintball competition was founded in 2017 by legendary player and industry rep, Tim Montressor. Working closely with his best friend Russell Jackson, they quickly built the event from a small niche competition to one of the largest single paintball events on Earth. Tragically, Tim passed away in 2020 leaving behind a paintball legacy that is unmatched.