Best Paintball Pods to Improve your Paintball Game Performance

What to Consider when Purchasing the Best Paintball Pods

1. Ammo Capacity

The carrying capacity is one of the most important things to consider when buying your paintball pods, whether you are a beginner or a pro in the game. If you want to win a game against your friends, having a large stock of ammunition is necessary to avoid being unable to fire in the middle of the game. Always ensure you have enough rounds within easy reach to be ready to put you back in the game.

Most paintball pods have approximately 140 paintballs, which is enough for an average game or a beginner. However, experienced players go for pods with a higher carrying capacity to be able to fire longer. Most high capacity pods range between 160 pods and even higher of 200 pods. Paintball pods with low carrying capacities are intended for other types of paintball weapons with small paintballing sidearms like pistols.

2. Easy Access to Ammo

Speed is a crucial factor to determine if you will lose or win your paintball game. To succeed in your paintball game, you should be an efficient paintball player, and being one of the best players translates to load your hopper quickly. To ensure this happens, get a paintball pod with an easy-open lid, high-quality, and a user-friendly lid design.

This helps you to easily open the pod and reload the marker while in the game. However, try to avoid a paintball pod that opens too quickly as it can result in you losing your ammo and thus lose the game. Make sure you check the reliability and quality of the lid before you make your paintball pod choice.

3. Durability/ Robustness

This is another critical factor to consider when buying the best paintball pods in the industry. Due to the nature of the paintball game, your paintball pod should be durable enough to hold up against any impact or scrapes. Paintball pods are mostly made of plastic, which can easily break if not handled safely or adequately mounted on paintball harnesses or ammunition belts.

The best paintball pods are made from better quality plastics and thus are more durable, but they are relatively expensive. Despite the cost, they are the best choice because you don’t have to worry that they will easily break and hold up the game better. It is advisable to invest in more expensive paintball pods if you are a player who values performance because they are made of durable plastic materials. They hold better during vigorous physical activities.

4. Affordability/ Price

The paintball pods get easily lost or broken when it comes to all the paintball gear but, at the same time, are the cheapest. If you or on a budget, purchase the cheap paintball pods but keep in mind that they could easily break.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why is it essential for a paintball player to use a paintball pod?

Paintball pods help to keep your marker in place when firing against your opponent in the field. It is vital to invest in high-quality paintball pods because they ensure that you are well supplied with paint to keep you on the road to winning during the game.

2. How do you fill the best paintball pods?

The easiest way to fill your pod from your bag of paint is to insert the pod into the paint bag and finish up by wrapping the bag around the pod’s mouth, which guarantees you don’t spill any paint when filling your pod. To fill paintball pods, you should ensure no space in the pod will cause the pod to shake and give away your spot on the battlefield. To avoid this from happening, fill the paintball pellets to the top and lightly shake while the cap is locked down. Continue to add paintballs until it stops shaking but always make sure it is clean before adding them so you don’t ruin the paint.

3. How do you put on a paintball pod pack and harness?

The best paintball pods should fall out the bottom of the pod pack, and this means that the strap should be pointing towards your legs, and you should wear the load on your hips. It might cause trouble breathing when you wear it higher than that.