Quick Fire with Tyler Harmon of Dyansty

San Diego Dynasty has been the home to some of the greatest paintball players to ever play the game; Fragoza, Lang, Greenspan. But that conversation is quickly changing. Tyler Harmon is perhaps the most versatile weapon in the sport of professional paintball, and he has firmly cemented himself into every conversation about the best paintball athlete in the world.

Athleticism in the NXL professional paintball league is on a parabolic rise, and Tyler Harmon towers above the rest, both literally and figuratively. His unique combination of size, speed, body control, and elite marker skills makes him one of the most dangerous players on the field. Best of all, he has all the accolades to back it up; he turned pro at 14, has won multiple World Championships, and is the undisputed, undefeated World Champion in the ProTour 1v1 league.

I had a chance to sit down with Tyler to talk about event 1 of the NXL, the Sunshine State Open, as well as find out what Tyler has done to become unilaterally respected by every pro in the sport.