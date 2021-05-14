Quick Fire with Trent Nitta of NE Hurricanes
Chasing the dream of playing professional paintball.
Any person who has ever stepped on a tournament field has, at some point, dreamed of playing professional paintball. It is a long, and difficult road to make it to the highest level of the sport and sometimes can be difficult for players to understand the process of becoming a pro player.
Trent Nitta is a semi-professional player for the New England Hurricanes and is just coming off a win at the NXL Sunshine State Open in Florida. I’ve been watching Trent come up through the paintball ranks for a few years. When watching him play, you can immediately see why he is on the radar of almost every professional team in the NXL.
Upending his life at the age of 16 to chase his dream of playing professional paintball; his level of commitment to the sport of paintball and his insight on moving up the ranks is an invaluable resource for new players.
How young players can improve their game.
What advice would you give to other young players looking to move up the ranks?
Team USA, the New England Hurricanes, and the eyes of many pro coaches on you, what have you done to so rapidly develop your skill set?
The Hurricanes and future goals for Trent
You have just experienced your first win in Semi pro, what was that like for you?
What was the conversation like in the pits after that big win at NXL event 1?
Who in the Hurricanes organization have you looked up to so far, and who has been most important to your development with the Hurricanes?
What are your goals for the rest of the season, and how are you feeling about potentially winning a pro spot with the Hurricanes?
Trent also wanted to thank his sponsors, especially Dye Paintball for everything they do to support the New England Hurricanes.
Photographs courtesy of Enrique Gonzalez and Verbhal PB Photo