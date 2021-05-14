Quick Fire with Trent Nitta of NE Hurricanes

Any person who has ever stepped on a tournament field has, at some point, dreamed of playing professional paintball. It is a long, and difficult road to make it to the highest level of the sport and sometimes can be difficult for players to understand the process of becoming a pro player.

Trent Nitta is a semi-professional player for the New England Hurricanes and is just coming off a win at the NXL Sunshine State Open in Florida. I’ve been watching Trent come up through the paintball ranks for a few years. When watching him play, you can immediately see why he is on the radar of almost every professional team in the NXL.

Upending his life at the age of 16 to chase his dream of playing professional paintball; his level of commitment to the sport of paintball and his insight on moving up the ranks is an invaluable resource for new players.