Quick Fire with Beau Milo of NYX

I figured someone would ask this question eventually. So I’ve known John for a while now and I would consider John a good friend. We played against his teams in semi pro and in pro the past 5-6 seasons. Over that time Harris and I typically speak with John at least a few times a month. Last season I think John was in a tough position after taking 3rd in his first pro event with Aftermath the year prior. They set the bar really high and never could attain it again. After that first event taking third, then not winning a match for the rest of the year, big roster turnover, and then another disappointing season John was on edge. John is an intense guy as everyone knows. He comes from a football background like myself so I know the mentality. That being said we had spoke with John about coming on with us prior to him taking over Aftermath, so to add him as a coach was something we were already thinking about. We did speak with him in the off season prior to this year but he was still not in the right frame of mind but I’m sure when he was watching the Event in Florida and not being there, after not missing an event in so many years he wanted to get back in the game. We knew that bringing him on would cause a stir but we are good with it.