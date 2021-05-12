Quick Fire with Beau Milo of NYX
Hailing from the busy and bustling city of New York, professional paintball team New York Xtreme exemplifies what Northeast paintball is and always has been; aggressive, loud, and in your face. Their newest move should add to that reputation, as owner Beau Milo has made the controversial decision to bring on John Iannucci Sr. to coach the team with former XSV legend, Rich Telford.
After years of grappling for position in the lower half of the league, NYX looks to be stacked to the brim with talented players and coaches. I had a chance to sit down with Beau Milo, owner of NYX, and talk a bit about event 1 of the NXL. We also discussed John Ianucchi Sr; many will remember the brawl that occurred last season between John and some of the NYX roster that resulted in John taking a break from the sport. Beau Milo is widely known as one of the best owners in paintball, and an even better guy, so we were excited to talk with him.
Event 1 is now in the books for NYX, you had a bit of a different roster this year and were able to post a 2-2 record, just missing Sunday. How do you think the roster changes affected the team, especially the addition of CJ Canter, who played very well for you?
This event also marked a shake up in the coaching staff for your program with the addition of Rich Telford, explain how you got him involved with the program and what a highly experienced veteran like Rich brings to the team
Now everyone knows that with NYX, you are going to get a ton of trash talk coming from guys like Harris, Pat Kraft, and the rest of the roster. Do you think that helps hype the team up, or can it become a bit of a distraction for the team and it’s goals?
The big news is that you are bringing in John Iannucci Sr to coach, and his son John Jr to play for NYX. Everyone knows what happened last year between John and your former player, Thomas Mantoni in the pits where a brawl broke out. What was the conversation like with the team about bringing in John, and what do you think he can provide NYX that will be beneficial? Are you worried about a distraction being created around him joining?
How are you feeling about the rest of the season after the first event? You had very strong games against a contending Ironmen roster, and even showed a lot in your loss to runner-up for the event, Infamous. What is NYX doing between now and event 2 to make a run at the finals? Will we see Tim back in the lineup?
Time will still tell if this boisterous but highly talented squad can take on the likes of Impact, Dynasty, and Infamous for the top spot in the NXL; but one thing we know for certain is that they will make sure the whole world knows about it when they do.
All photographs are courtesy of the very talented Kurrite Photography.
This is the first post of a new series we will be running, Quick Fire.