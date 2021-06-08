Deep Dive with Marcello Margott of San Diego Dynasty

Taking just a few minutes to watch Marcello play, one of the most immediate skills that becomes obvious is his marker skill. While of course almost all pro players in the NXL are skilled with their marker, Marcello takes it to another level. In a typical point, Marcello combined decades of experience to show this.

When he brings his marker up off the box, he can consistently shoot multiple spots on the field, landing 2-3 paintballs in some of the tightest windows on the field in milliseconds. While doing this he is also able to utilize subtle marker adjustments to help provide supporting cover for his teammates to help them make their spots. In addition, his ability to control zones with elite ball placement and the best first shot in the league, makes him a dangerous gun-fighter.

The 2020 NXL World Cup Final is perhaps the best game to show this. For the majority of the finals, he was given a task that almost no other player in the league was able to do all event; eliminate Billy Bernacchia, arguably the fastest paintball player in the league. Game after game we saw Marcello able to do this, shooting Billy 5 times in a row to start the match and a total of 7/11 points. Show me any other player capable of shooting Billy 64% of the time in a match.