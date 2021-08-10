Deep Dive with Grayson Gladstone of San Diego Dynasty

For years, Grayson Gladstone has been lighting up video clips across Youtube and social media with his aggressive style of play and big moves on the paintball field. It was only a matter of time until a major professional team noticed. For Grayson, that team just so happened to be the best in professional paintball history, San Diego Dynasty.

Grayson has taken every step on his path to the pro league the proper way. His optimistic and positive approach to the sport intertwines with an intensity and passion that has made him one of the best first-year professional players in the National Xball League this season.

I talk with Grayson as often as I can and I had a chance to discuss his recent 5-man win and Top-8 finish in the 10-man events at the Iron City Classic with Dynasty. We also discussed his rookie season in the professional division of the NXL and how he is handling his first year as a pro player.