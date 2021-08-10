Deep Dive with Grayson Gladstone of San Diego Dynasty
For years, Grayson Gladstone has been lighting up video clips across Youtube and social media with his aggressive style of play and big moves on the paintball field. It was only a matter of time until a major professional team noticed. For Grayson, that team just so happened to be the best in professional paintball history, San Diego Dynasty.
Grayson has taken every step on his path to the pro league the proper way. His optimistic and positive approach to the sport intertwines with an intensity and passion that has made him one of the best first-year professional players in the National Xball League this season.
I talk with Grayson as often as I can and I had a chance to discuss his recent 5-man win and Top-8 finish in the 10-man events at the Iron City Classic with Dynasty. We also discussed his rookie season in the professional division of the NXL and how he is handling his first year as a pro player.
Grayson on the Iron City Classic Event
Out of all the retired pros and legends you got to meet at ICC and watch play, which one do you think still has enough gas left in the tank to play pro in the current NXL format?
The First-Year Pro has Shined.
What can you credit as the biggest reason for your ascension to the pro league? You always stood out to me for the smart, methodical style you play with, and a knack for making huge moves. How did you get to this point?
I will continue to watch Grayson with a focused eye as he blazes his own trail through the pro division. His dedication and love for the sport is evident everytime we talk and I believe he is quickly on his way to becoming one of the premiere attackers in the professional league along with his teammate Mike Urena on San Diego Dynasty.
You can catch Grayson playing at the next NXL Event in Chicago with Dynasty on the GoSports Live Stream on September 17th-19th.