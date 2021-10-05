Best Barrel for Tippmann A5 to Hit Your Target Every Time

What Should You Consider When Buying the Best Barrel for Tippmann A5?

1. Budget

Before purchasing anything, you always have to ensure that you are working within your budget to get the best option within your price range. The same applies to getting the best barrels or barrel kit. So whether you are getting a flatline barrel or one of our amazing options above, ensure you are working within your price range.

We’ve taken into account the price while choosing the best products for you today. Remember not to compromise on quality as you choose the best barrel for Tippmann A5.

2. Brand

There are many picks to choose from to get the best barrel or barrel kit. It would help if you also considered the brand of your paintball markers to get the barrels that go along with them.

We’ve selected high-quality barrels so that you can get the best barrels.

3. Functionality

Functionality is crucial when choosing the best barrel for Tippmann A5. We’ve seen some amazing barrels that have great aesthetics and functionality too. Therefore, ensure that you choose a barrel that has all the specs you need.

You will be glad that you did when your Tippmann A5 is taking out everyone at the game. Your accuracy will be improved, and you’ll be hitting your targets with ease.

4. Accuracy

Although all the barrels for Tippmann A5 we’ve selected have good accuracy, you’ll want to get a barrel that focuses mostly on that if your focus is accuracy. So our first pick is a great choice if you want more accuracy since it’s designed for that.

If you love long-range shooting, our first pick is very suited for this. You will love every minute of it.

5. Material

Shooting paintballs can be fun, especially when you have better accuracy and the weather conditions are perfect. However, the surface of your barrel can affect how well you maneuver. For less friction, you can choose our second pick that has a ceramic coating for better performance.

If you don’t mind one that has a purely metallic construction like our fourth pick, you can also go for that. First, however, here are some materials to look out for.

a). Stainless Steel

Stainless steel is a durable material for your paintball gun barrel. However, it is heavy and not the best material if you are after a more lightweight option. Likewise, brass is heavier than stainless steel. Therefore, if you aim to get a lightweight barrel, steer clear from these two materials.

An advantage of this heaviness is that it’s more durable than, say, Aluminum. As a result, you will rarely see stainless steel barrels getting dents. Another advantage is that this weight can reduce the recoil you’ll feel from shooting in rapid succession.

You’ll find that this material can enhance accuracy because of this feature.

b). Aluminum

Aluminum is the master when it comes to lightweight barrels. The disadvantage is that it can get scratched easily or dented if it falls on a hard surface. Therefore, take extra care of your barrel to prevent this from happening.

Aluminum barrels are also quite affordable, which makes them a great option.

c). Carbon Fiber

Our third pick is made of carbon fiber and gives you excellent service. Able to give Aluminum a run for its money when it comes to lightweight barrels, you can choose this option if you’re truly after a lightweight option.

Other great qualities these barrels boast include being durable, quiet, and built to last.

d). Brass

Finally, we have brass which is the least popular one. However, this doesn’t mean it is a bad material to use. The downside of using brass is that the surface is easily damaged. This is more than the aluminum material.

Brass is also the heaviest material to use, even compared to stainless steel. The last downside we”ll mention is that brass can corrode over time if not well-maintained. This means that if you’re not a fan of cleaning your barrel frequently, you may want to stay away from this material.

6. Weight

The weight of your chosen barrel can affect how well you perform. If you prefer one that has no weight at all, you can go with our third pick. However, all of our picks are lightweight and work great. The best Tippmann barrel will give the best performance and better consistency.

Therefore, you have to choose one that will feel good in your hand. Whether you are choosing a flatline barrel or any other kind, ensure you check the product descriptions to ensure that you’re getting what you want.

Frequently Asked Questions About Barrels for Tippmann A5

1. What is a flatline barrel?

A flatline barrel uses a curved barrel that has a rough surface and a big inner diameter. When you fire a flatline barrel, it rolls along the upper surface after contact with the inside. It then exits the muzzle with a backspin.

2. How does an apex barrel work?

An apex barrel can increase your range, flatten the trajectory, and decrease your accuracy. When the slide adjuster is all the way back, and the ramp is raised, you’ll find that the apex barrel functions as a typical paintball gun barrel.