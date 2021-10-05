Best Barrel for Tippmann A5 to Hit Your Target Every Time
Paintball guns make for the best time, especially on those summer days when you want to have fun. The Tippmann A5 is one of the best paintball guns out there. However, this paintball gun is not complete without the best barrel for Tippmann A5.
This is why today we’re going to help you get the best Tippmann sniper barrel that will help you kick ass and squash your opponents. As a result, you’ll be able to refine your game and have a better time playing because you’ll be kicking ass.
What Is A Barrel for Tippmann A5?
Tippmann A5 is one of the most compact, durable, and reliable paintball guns you’ll come across. In addition, the Tippmann sniper barrel ensures you get the most accurate shot each time. Once this happens, you’re able to ace all your games without much effort.
The best part about the Tippmann A5 is that it supports a variety of modes and upgrades. Unfortunately, although getting the best snipper barrel for your Tippmann A5 is the goal, it can be difficult to get the best with all the choices you have to choose from.
We’ve done the research so that you can get only the best. So, therefore, if you are ready to kick some serious ass in your games, join us as we go through the best paintball barrels for the Tippmann A5.
What Are the Best Barrels for Tippmann A5?
1. Tippmann Sniper Paintball Gun Barrel
- Greater accuracy than a standard barrel
- 14-inch barrel provides increased shooting distance
- Made In USA
Starting us off is this 14-inch paintball barrel that gives you increased shooting distance. This TIPPMANN A-5 Sniper 14″ paintball gun barrel has amazing distance and accuracy. You will feel this difference compared to other standard paintball barrels. The reason you’ll get superior performance is that this best barrel for Tippmann A5 is made to give you just that.
The inside and outside of this paintball gun barrel are polished to give you the utmost precision. If you love shooting your opponents from a great distance, so they don’t see it coming, this is the paintball barrel for you. Your snipper-like tactics will sour to another level with this paintball barrel.
The 90-day warranty covers defective or missing parts for your paintball barrels. Tippmann’s customer service is also remarkable to enable you to get the best performance with your snipper barrel. Your shot accuracy will give you an advantage over the other players and win games easily.
Pros
- Gives you amazing shot accuracy
- Good for shooting from long distances
- Good customer service
- Gives you the utmost precision
- Polished and micro-ones for amazing precision accuracy
- Perfect fit for your Tippmann A5
- Has a sleek and long design
Cons
- Lenght can take some time to adjust to
2. 16-Inch J&J Ceramic Paintball Barre
J&J Ceramics are known for their high-quality paintball barrels, and this is no exception. This J&J Paintball 16″ Ceramic Barrel is made with some of the most advanced technologies today. This means that you can say goodby to any flatline barrel you’ve had and make room for this J&J ceramic paintball gun sniper barrel.
During the creation of this paintball gun sniper barrel, while the ceramic is being applied, Teflon is carefully injected into the pores of the aluminum body. What this results in is the slickest paintball barrel surface you’ve ever seen. This surface is sleek and durable,e and you’ll love every minute of it.
If you love using a sniper barrel with a nice surface, you will not put this best barrel for Tippmann A5 down. Other great qualities of this best paintball barrel include being lightweight, quiet, and accurate. If you want to be sure that you’re getting a quality deal, know that it’s made from 6061 T6 Aluminium.
Pros
- Lightweight
- Provides good accuracy
- Has a smooth surface
- Made of high-grade aluminum
- Produces straight shots
- Fits well in your barrel kit
- Easy to use
Cons
- Difficult to clean
3. DeadlyWind Null Carbon Fiber Gun Barrel
This DeadlyWind paintball gun barrel gives you amazing value for money. Get ready for a Tippmann A5 paintball barrel that will give you accurate shots to allow you to hit your target each time. These accurate barrel options are also ultra-lightweight and quiet. We’ve seen some other lightweight options above, but if you want one that is almost featherlight, get this paintball barrel.
These snipper barrels work great with your paintball marker and barely add any added weight. You will also love the straight bore design that has a 0.688-inch inside bore. This best barrel for Tippmann A5 weighs about 45 grams. This tells you how lightweight it is. However, don’t think that this lightweight nature means that it’s not durable.
You can run over this paintball barrel with a car, and it will not budge. This is how strong it is. You can comfortably add this extremely durable carbon fiber sniper barrel to your barrel kit. If you’ve used other carbon fiber barrels, you’ll notice a difference with this one. This durable Null barrel is constructed with a 3-layer construction that adds to its strength.
Pros
- Ultra-lightweight
- Made from durable carbon fiber material
- Great value for money
- Quiet operation
- Looks great on paintball markers
Cons
- Accuracy is wanting
4. rap4 22-Inch Flute Sniper Barrel
Our fourth pick is this Rap4 Paintball 22-inch Flute Sniper Barrel that will look great on your paintball marker. If you have one of these paintball markers: the Real Action Paintball T68, Smart Part Paintball, or the Tippmann, you should get this good barrel.
These best barrels for the Tippmann A5 are designed to give you the best performance while you’re out in the field. These best barrels are also perfectly engineered on the inside to give you the best accuracy.
Perfectly designed to look amazing on the outside and give you amazing accuracy and reliability on the inside, you could say these snipper barrels have a perfect balance. Compared to many other barrels, this barrel is very easy to install. The metal construction also adds to its appeal and durability.
Pros
- East to install
- Make your paintball marker look amazing
- Great aesthetics
- Durable metal construction
- Value for money
Cons
- Unsuitable for long-range shooting
5. J&J 12-Inch Ceramic Barrel
- Constructed from 6061 T6 aluminum
- Includes a hard ceramic and Teflon impregnated coating to reduce friction and induce a self-cleaning method
- Fast and lightweight
Our final pick is another J&J special that has some cool features that’ll you’ll love. These best barrels for your Tippmann A5 are lightweight, quiet, and designed to give you an accurate performance. The construction is 6061 T6 aluminum.
This aluminum is covered in a hard ceramic, and cool Teflon impregnated coating. This ensures that you get the best barrels that look great and still give you amazing performance. In addition, this ceramic and Teflon coating reduces friction and allows these best barrels to be self-cleaning.
Get ready to enjoy a fast and quiet performance. If you’re after stealth and silence, you’ll be able to have an amazing experience with this snipper barrel.
Pros
- Lightweight
- Fast performance
- Self-cleaning
- Durable aluminum construction
- Has a smooth surface
- Has a quiet operation
Cons
- Not the most accurate
What Should You Consider When Buying the Best Barrel for Tippmann A5?
1. Budget
Before purchasing anything, you always have to ensure that you are working within your budget to get the best option within your price range. The same applies to getting the best barrels or barrel kit. So whether you are getting a flatline barrel or one of our amazing options above, ensure you are working within your price range.
We’ve taken into account the price while choosing the best products for you today. Remember not to compromise on quality as you choose the best barrel for Tippmann A5.
2. Brand
There are many picks to choose from to get the best barrel or barrel kit. It would help if you also considered the brand of your paintball markers to get the barrels that go along with them.
We’ve selected high-quality barrels so that you can get the best barrels.
3. Functionality
Functionality is crucial when choosing the best barrel for Tippmann A5. We’ve seen some amazing barrels that have great aesthetics and functionality too. Therefore, ensure that you choose a barrel that has all the specs you need.
You will be glad that you did when your Tippmann A5 is taking out everyone at the game. Your accuracy will be improved, and you’ll be hitting your targets with ease.
4. Accuracy
Although all the barrels for Tippmann A5 we’ve selected have good accuracy, you’ll want to get a barrel that focuses mostly on that if your focus is accuracy. So our first pick is a great choice if you want more accuracy since it’s designed for that.
If you love long-range shooting, our first pick is very suited for this. You will love every minute of it.
5. Material
Shooting paintballs can be fun, especially when you have better accuracy and the weather conditions are perfect. However, the surface of your barrel can affect how well you maneuver. For less friction, you can choose our second pick that has a ceramic coating for better performance.
If you don’t mind one that has a purely metallic construction like our fourth pick, you can also go for that. First, however, here are some materials to look out for.
a). Stainless Steel
Stainless steel is a durable material for your paintball gun barrel. However, it is heavy and not the best material if you are after a more lightweight option. Likewise, brass is heavier than stainless steel. Therefore, if you aim to get a lightweight barrel, steer clear from these two materials.
An advantage of this heaviness is that it’s more durable than, say, Aluminum. As a result, you will rarely see stainless steel barrels getting dents. Another advantage is that this weight can reduce the recoil you’ll feel from shooting in rapid succession.
You’ll find that this material can enhance accuracy because of this feature.
b). Aluminum
Aluminum is the master when it comes to lightweight barrels. The disadvantage is that it can get scratched easily or dented if it falls on a hard surface. Therefore, take extra care of your barrel to prevent this from happening.
Aluminum barrels are also quite affordable, which makes them a great option.
c). Carbon Fiber
Our third pick is made of carbon fiber and gives you excellent service. Able to give Aluminum a run for its money when it comes to lightweight barrels, you can choose this option if you’re truly after a lightweight option.
Other great qualities these barrels boast include being durable, quiet, and built to last.
d). Brass
Finally, we have brass which is the least popular one. However, this doesn’t mean it is a bad material to use. The downside of using brass is that the surface is easily damaged. This is more than the aluminum material.
Brass is also the heaviest material to use, even compared to stainless steel. The last downside we”ll mention is that brass can corrode over time if not well-maintained. This means that if you’re not a fan of cleaning your barrel frequently, you may want to stay away from this material.
6. Weight
The weight of your chosen barrel can affect how well you perform. If you prefer one that has no weight at all, you can go with our third pick. However, all of our picks are lightweight and work great. The best Tippmann barrel will give the best performance and better consistency.
Therefore, you have to choose one that will feel good in your hand. Whether you are choosing a flatline barrel or any other kind, ensure you check the product descriptions to ensure that you’re getting what you want.
Frequently Asked Questions About Barrels for Tippmann A5
1. What is a flatline barrel?
A flatline barrel uses a curved barrel that has a rough surface and a big inner diameter. When you fire a flatline barrel, it rolls along the upper surface after contact with the inside. It then exits the muzzle with a backspin.
2. How does an apex barrel work?
An apex barrel can increase your range, flatten the trajectory, and decrease your accuracy. When the slide adjuster is all the way back, and the ramp is raised, you’ll find that the apex barrel functions as a typical paintball gun barrel.