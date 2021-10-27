Azodin Kaos 2 Review: A Beginner-Friendly Paintball Marker

If you are a newbie and are looking for the best paintball marker to play paintball, then this Azodin Kaos 2 Review is for you, and it will suit all your needs. This is one of the best and quality paintball guns on the market that works well for beginners, and it’s famous for its mastery, and every paintball player would be lucky to own this paintball marker.

What is the Azodin Kaos 2?

Azodin Kaos 2 is a modern remake of the classic Azodin KAOS series. Compared to the earlier version, this is sleeker and more ergonomic than their other low-end markers. The entry-level paintball marker is a great value bundle that is a durable yet strong fit in the paintball industry. It features a strong plastic composite that can endure many punishments for people looking for more than just the paintball gun. The paintball gun manufacturers responsible for the Azodin Kaos ii make also included a 12″ single-piece barrel, screw-lock feed neck, 45-degree gas thru grip, stainless steel hose, and a new slimmed-down ASA.

Azodin Kaos 2 paintball marker is a step ahead of the original chaos from the best mechanical markers. It has easy maintenance with a solid grip and a double grip to ensure you get the best performance. Generally, the paintball gun works with a reliable semi-automatic marker that doesn’t come with all paintball markers. Apart from the lightweight paintball guns, there’s more to know about the good marker in this Azodin Kaos ii review. Read on to understand all the features of this gun, and they include:

Features of Azodin Kaos Paintball Marker

1. Excellent Slick Design

Kaos quality marker has a sleek design making it a favorite among most paintball players. It comes with a 12″ micro-honed barrel that ensures maximum control to hit your target efficiently. In firing mechanisms, the Azodin Kaos 2 paintball gun hits the bars with bolts, trigger frames, and valves, and it also allows you to add new equipment by separating all the parts of the body and still function perfectly.

Kaos 2 paintball gun also comes with a screw-lock feed neck that is an improvement from the original Kaos 1, which has a twist lock feed neck. The screw lock makes it harder for your hopper to fly out and makes it easy for users to put the hopper in and out, and the locking feedneck ensures you prevent any chopped balls and ensure you still stay in the game.

The paintball is your best bet as a beginner because it lets you maintain the gun quickly and still gives you a chance on the battlefield against other seasoned players.

2. Performance

Compared to other markers such as Spyder paintball markers, Kaos 2 functionality is beyond expectations and gives more accuracy than other starter paintball guns. For a beginner marker, the weapon was tested and functioned at about 305 FPS. Additionally, it uses the standard .68 caliber paintball, unlike others that use smaller calibers which is top-notch compared to others that function at 230 FPS.

The marker has the advantage of shooting for up to 150 feet with capabilities to increase or decrease using its Allen Wrench. It can be described as a mid-range shooter, meaning it will give you a reasonable distance and a good amount of firepower even with its small size. The marker is powered by either CO2 or HPA, and this ensures consistency and overall performance. The gas-thru grip also ensures your shots are streamlined without cables or cords disrupting you or making you a bigger target for your opponents.

The Kaos 2 paintball gun comes with a double trigger that allows a paintball player to fire quickly and a 12-inch Autococker threaded stock barrel that ensures you get maximum accuracy and distance for the best performance. The Kaos 2 paintball gun also includes dual intimidator ball detents that prevent the balls from rolling out and a rubber grip frame panel that ensures you get a solid grip when playing, regardless of the condition.

If you are afraid that the paintballs may receive cut balls and kegs, you can be sure that the balls have been well tested, and since the hopper is wide-mouthed, it can support up to 200 paintball rounds. Notably, since the gun is high pressure, it may burn a little and be noisy when a player uses it and may annoy you while playing.

3. Easy Cleaning and Maintenance

Unlike other paintball markers, Azodin Kaos 2 is straightforward to clean and maintain thanks to the complete Delrin bolt it comes with that allows you to disassemble the lightweight gun and clean the gun properly. The Delrin bolt is a strong plastic, and all you have to do is pull the pin on the marker’s top and remove the bolt, then clean your gun. Additionally, it would help clean your weapon frequently to avoid being clogged by paint when you a ball.

4. Durability and Reliability

Kaos 2 paintball gun is made of a solid aluminum material which makes it high functioning and lightweight for a reasonable price and has top-notch durability thanks to the compact plastic design. When it comes to reliability, the paintball gun scores highly as it’s built for fewer disappointments while playing paintball, thanks to the strong composite frame covered in nylon that minimizes any chances of breaking.

Kaos 2 features a pop-valve design that uses few moving parts and seals, and the fewer parts or mechanisms mean that only a little could go wrong during battle. Additionally, the gun has a moving o-ring and size o-rings overall, making the Kao2 less likely to have trouble firing or leak gas, and it’s also simple to disassemble and clean the marker.

With improved ergonomics, you are assured it will deliver as it’s supposed to, and with high durability, it highly adapts to the ground and environment without fail. Also, the receiver made of die-cast aluminum guarantees it will last, and the sturdy black finish makes it less prone to defects with a wide-mouth hopper that supports up to 200 rounds.

5. Updating Facility

Kaos ii paintball gun can be easily updated. You can either use the technical mechanisms or advanced options by updating essential things such as ASA regulators, power necks, and barrel bags. According to most reviews, it’s advisable to get a new barrel to ensure you solve the problem over long distances, as updating the weapon is reasonably necessary to ensure it’s a high-end weapon. In addition, ensure your hopper is easily installed and change the feed neck to get exactly what you are aiming for.