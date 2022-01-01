PROpaintball.com is dedicated to the paintball lifestyle.

New PRO Paintball Power Rankings

The NPPL D.C. and PSP Mid Atlantic Open events have come and gone; the winners have been crowned and the losers have

San Diego Dynasty Off Season Rumors

Pro Paintball insiders tell us DYNASTY has picked up Dalton Vanderbyll from Entourage for the 2011 season. Dalton would put the team

All-American Paintball Park Closed

This past week was the last time players could take advantage of All American Paintball Park’s great facilities, for the time being.

Interview with Jeff Stein of the New England Hurricanes

Following on the heels of Tuesdays announcement that the Hurricanes were withdrawing from pro paintball we received an interesting request. An anonymous

5 questions with Kyle Spicka from the Ironmen

Dye released a video this morning featuring a recent interview with Kyle Spicka from the LA Ironmen, a pro paintball team. He

Win FREE Paintball Gear from Empire Paintball

Empire Paintball is running two contests/giveaways for free paintball gear. Players that enter into the Empire Paintball contests will be eligible to

Virtue RF Module Released

Just this past week Virtue Paintball has released their brand new line of hopper boards, most of which was of little suprise.

Smart Parts 2009 Impulse

Rumors of a new Smart Parts Impulse are spreading like wildfire. Word has it the marker was approximately 50 days out from

Hopper Go Review: To Watch Your DVR Recordings On-The-Go

[amazon box=”B01MFDXN5O” template=”horizontal”]With viewing habits changing now and then in this generation, people are always on the go but still enjoying their

Forming your first Paintball team

Welcome to this weeks addition of The Friday Frag. I left last weeks column (Starting with a solid foundation) with the question

Preparing For Your First Paintball Event

Welcome to another edition of The Friday Frag. As you recall, I left last week with the question of which of the

Blast, Infamous & SkyCam Game View

Blast Shooting the new Marq Victory came out on top at the end of Friday’s prelims having only lost one game. Sunday

EPBF Youth Cup – Millennium Series Paris

Millenniums final event is about one week away, and is being held at Euro Disney in Paris. This year the Millennium series

Playing Your First Event – The Friday Frag

Welcome to this weeks edition of The Friday Frag. In our last edition we left you with a question “what do you

Scenario Paintball News: Living Legends 5, the Dark Age

Living Legends 5, the premier scenario paintball event, is preparing for another record setting scenario event. This years theme is known as

Oklahoma D-Day Info & Orientation 2011

D-Day Paintball features real tanks, atv's and military vehicles. Photo from Pain4Glory.com Oklahoma D-Day 2011 is right around the corner. Taking place

Infamous wins PSP Dallas Pro Paintball event

Pro paintball team LA Infamous beats out Omaha Vicious. Final score for the first and second place match was 7 to 3.

Paintball Team Documentary: Marseille ICON

French pro paintball team Marseille ICON has unveiled their new paintball documentary. In 2011, ICON experienced a series of up’s and downs

Portland Uprising launches team website

Want to get information on the new NPPL pro team, Portland Uprising? The team has put together a website and made it

How to Treat and Prevent Paintball Bruises and Welts

Unemployable: The Planet Eclipse Documentary – Part 3

PSP Chhhicago 2011 Paintball Video by Cassidy Sanders

