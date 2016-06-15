Phillip "Stretch" Baker has unveiled an epic photo gallery from NXL Dallas 2016. Stretch has an amazing eye for the action and we recommend you take a peek. Full paintball event photography is available at...
Paintball videographer Cassidy Sanders has achieved a major milestone. Youtube has awarded him the 100k Subscriber award. Congrats dude! Cassidy has been uploading epic paintball videos to the HK Army channel. If you have not had a...
There were two thoughts that came to mind when I first saw the Etek 5: “It looks like an LV1,Making the Etek 5 look like an LV1 does two things: it creates brand continuity, and allows people who can’t afford an LV1 the chance to pretend they...
Rumor alert: Marcello Margott, the 2nd highest rated pro paintball player in 2014, is said to be leaving the Los Angeles Ironmen. Marcello has been both a feature pro player for the Ironmen as well as the poster boy for DYE Paintball. News of his...
According to Pro Paintball insiders the unthinkable has happened. Only days ago we broke the news that a group of former pro players, team owners, and titans of industry had formed to launch a new paintball league known as the NXL. Few would have...
The Canadian Xtreme Paintball League has made a major addition to the series. According to a press release we have received, pro paintball legend and industry manufacture Bob Long has become league commissioner. The CXBL would like to welcome Mr....
We have received tons of questions about the recently announced National X-Ball League. People who have contacted us are looking for an inside scoop as they attempt to plan their seasons out and debate between which series to put their money behind....
According to PRO paintball insiders, the PSP is working to change the rules regarding event paintball's. This is thought to be in response to the issues raised during PSP Dallas 2015 by Jason Edwards....
The first 10 pro paintball teams have signed up to compete in the National X-ball League. This is a key milestone as this provides a starting point for the teams to vote on the many decisions that will impact the 2015 season including match style,...
Paintball just got a heck of alot more interesting. Only yesterday ProPaintball.com insiders broke the silence and shared inside information about the new national xball league that was in the works. Today, its official. Allow us to reintroduce you...
On the heels of the PSP 2015 season opener and ProPaintball.com rumors of a new professional paintball league (update: NXL official press release), word comes that change is underway in the PSP. Former professional player and DYE/PSP/PBA business...
Sources have informed us that a new professional paintball league will be announced in the very near future. According to sources, several major players have aligned themselves together after recent moves by the PSP during the 2014 off season. This...
Pro Paintball team Los Angeles Infamous wins the 2015 PSP Dallas season opener. After several hard fought days playing in the Texas mud, Empire Paintball's flagship professional team took the gold. Read on for notes from the final match and official...
Paintball Access, hosts of the Paintball Sports Promotions (PSP) live video stream, have officially opened registration for the PSP Dallas event which takes place this weekend. Fans, parents, and those curious about professional paintball can tune...
Pro Paintball insiders report that a rift has formed in the Canadian paintball scene which could affect players and teams across North America. Read on for an inside look at what paintball teams and companies will be affected....