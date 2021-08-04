Paintball FIT – Iron Sharpens Iron

For any athlete across all sports, training facilities are incredibly important.

But what makes a facility great? Is it having the best equipment? Is it location? Is it the staff?

Yes, these things are important, but arguably what makes a facility the “best” is competition. Iron Sharpens Iron, as the old saying goes. You don’t want to train somewhere that doesn’t give you the ability to test your metal against others.

As paintball players, we feel the same way.

Sure, it’s fun to win points all the time against weaker opponents, but how do we get better doing that? The short answer is you don’t. If that’s how you train, you will absolutely lose when it’s event time.

However, there is facility located south of Dallas Texas, in the Town of Waxahachie, and here is where you will be tested for real.

When you drive up to Paintball FIT, go around the bend, and arrive in parking lot, you can feel something special is going on. The lot is packed, teams are spread out everywhere, the sound of paint flying, and field call outs ring through the air viciously. Guys are scrambling back and forth from the pro shop carrying paint 4 cases high, rushing to get back to the start gate so they can grind.