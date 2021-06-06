NXL ICPL Old Bay Classic Day Two Recap

As we had analyzed earlier this week on the NXL Classic Blog preview, KAPP and Infamous were completely dominate. KAPP had near max wins in every one of their prelims games thus far and is 5-0 heading into the final day and primed for the top seed. Although it is important to note that all five of their games so far have been against amateur teams. We will see how they fare when facing the other top pro teams in the finals.

Infamous also was perfect at 5-0 but had a scary game against amateur team, Fatal Swoop, who pushed them to the brink on the trench field, once again showing that anyone can win on these OXCC fields. The real test starts Sunday morning for Infamous, as they have two games against pro teams Desert Edge and Adrenaline. But, they should be a shoe in for the finals and they are still our pick to win this event.

Fox 4 Darkside had a bit of a rough first day, although they went 4-1, they lost to amateur power-team Thunderhorse in the deep woods, and they barely pulled out a win against Fight Club Factory Soap. It doesn’t get any easier on the final day of prelims with pro team The All Americans and a solid team in NW Rogue AM looking to end their tournament early.

The pro field had a few surprise teams, especially with Ground Zero Gold. Will Arroyo is consistently showing that he knows what it takes to be a top team at any tournament. Going into this season GZ had lost a few major players from their program such as David Archibald, Chris Cole, and multiple younger players from their roster. Many around the league thought they would struggle in their first event, but the addition of NXL Pro Joe Barrett seems to be paying off for GZ. Currently the second seed, they rolled through their first 5 games against mostly amateur teams for a clean 5-0 record. Their last two games of prelims look brutal though with MVPS and Farside standing in their way. These two games will show us right away if GZ is ready to win an ICPL event or not and we will be watching closely.