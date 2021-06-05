NXL ICPL Old Bay Classic Day One Recap

The finals teams of this event were a good mix of professional and amateur players, and again show why the classic format is thriving. Any team can win, on any given day. Whether you are an amateur player, or the best pro in the world, the game changes when they tall trees linger above. The top 2 scoring teams in the semi-finals would move on to the finals, with Savages getting a bye and automatic spot in the finals.

The semi-finals took six teams total and they were split into two, 3-team brackets. In bracket one we saw Mutiny, aC Powerhouse (AC Diesel Pro team), and NWR. In an interesting turn of events, the team that went 2-0 in this bracket wasn’t the team that moved on. Although aC Powerhouse was able to beat both Mutiny and NWR, they recorded low scoring wins with 24-6 and 48-4 results leaving the door open for Mutiny to put up a max win against NWR and win the bracket at 1-1.

In the other semi-finals bracket, AC X, Ground Zero, and N.Y.B faced off in a highly competitive semi. Blasters struggled in both of their games, mirroring their losses to both teams as they did in the prelims. This meant that the winner of the aC X vs. Ground Zero matchup would decide who would move on. In a slower paced game on the trench field, neither team wanted to make a mistake and aC pulled out a body count win of 14-8 to move on to the finals.

The finals matchup of aC X, Mutiny, and Savages was played on the trench field. The first three games saw a handful of tie games, opening the door for a wild finish. First, Mutiny tied both of their games to essentially eliminate them from the event. This meant that the last game between amateur cinderella, Savages, and pro super-team aC X, would crown the winner.

In a tightly contested, back-and-forth game on the trench field the Savages and aC traded bodies all game, but in the end aC was able to hold out and secure the body-count victory with neither team pulling or hanging the flag.