Gog Enmey Review: Perfect Entry Level Paintball Marker

Gog is one of the best-known and most reliable companies that make paintball markers for beginners and advanced players. This Gog Enmey review will look at the different aspects and characteristics that make the Enmey marker a good option.

What Is the Gog Enmey Paintball Gun?

The Gog Enmey is a low to mid-priced paintball gun that both beginners and advanced players can use. The paintball marker is pretty solid, durable and it is available in different colors. In addition, it has a simple, easy to maintain, and use design, making it a better option for beginners.

This mechanical marker is lightweight, which makes it easy to carry it around without getting tired. This gun can be operated with low bolt pressure and features a spool valve design that makes it better than most options in the market. Additionally, you can upgrade these mechanical markers to enhance their performance.

If you are wondering if getting a Gog enmey paintball gun is a good option, this GOG enmey review will break down this paintball’s construction, performance, reliability, efficiency, and rage to help you understand better how this paintball works.

Gog Enmey Paintball Gun Key Features

1. Construction

The GOG is one of the best brands, so you are guaranteed to get a great product if you purchase the Gog Enmey. This gun is a great entry-level paintball that is fairly affordable, has great construction/design, and has good capability making it an exceptional choice for both beginners and advanced players.

Mainly the Enmey is designed with a strong hard nylon fiber that works great in making it light and inexpensive. It also comes with a machined aluminum receiver that makes it both lightweight and durable. However, this design has some disadvantages, seeing that it does not have a clamping feed neck.

The gun uses a braided steel line instead of a macro line for air and has a spool valve which names it a better option than other mechanical paintball guns. The design has a smooth firing mechanism due to the blow forward mechanism and the spring. It also features four o rings that are easy and quick to access. The design provides you with minimal maintenance, and it has a handy grip frame that offers stability and looks similar to that of military rifles.

2. Performance

This paintball gun feels more comfortable and natural while using compared to other markers in the market. This gun is lightweight and has different firing modes. The shoots smoothly and works well in different paintball fields.

The amazing thing is that you can shorten the trigger pull while playing by removing the grid panel. It also has low recoil that provides consistent shooting and makes the gun very stable and easy to aim at.

The eNMEy has high-end spool valve constituents that are powered using regulated gas pressure instead of springs. The main valve guarantees that you get both speed and accuracy while firing. It also comes with a relief valve that protects the gun from carbon dioxide pressure spikes, enhancing accuracy.

Additionally, it has a pneumatic design that removes the need to use batteries, hammers, and springs, boosting the durability and reducing the chances of the gun breaking down. The pre-eminent part is that it provides a smooth and uniform flow of paintballs, ensuring that you enjoy the game to the fullest.

3. Firing

The paintball features an anti-chop mechanism and low pressures that help boost the ability to fire. The anti-chop technology will return the bolt to the position faster, reducing the chances of having a chop. Since the marker is mechanical, there are no internal sensors like those on electronic guns to prevent chopping. This paintball gun has a breach and a stock feed neck that will prevent the marker from firing unless the paintball is correctly placed inside the breach.

4. Durability

The paintball markers are some of the most durable markers in the market. This gun is one of the most affordable and easy-to-use options, and it is still very rugged and long-lasting. The good thing is that you can use the marker in any weather conditions, and it will function perfectly and remain in great condition.

5. Reliable

These mechanical guns have fewer moving parts which makes them a more reliable option. The chances of this gun breaking or faulty are fewer since they have fewer parts than most markers out there. The fantastic part is that this marker is highly reliable, making it a great option for beginners. Additionally, this gun has greater standards of what an entry-level paintball gun should be, making it the best option for beginners. The good thing is that this gun has simple maintenance, is easy to assemble, and is super durable.

6. Efficiency

This Gog Enmey is super efficient for literally any paintball player. It has amazing features as it runs under compressed air tanks, which will enhance its efficiency. In addition, low pressure on the bolt reduces the breakage in the freak barrel breaks, making it a good option. The amazing part is that it has a new hopper, barrel upgrade, and a better feed neck that improves its efficiency.