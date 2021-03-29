Gear Review: HYDRA Paintball Knee Pads

Once we slid the HYDRA pads on, we noticed right away that they are snug and seemed super comfortable. The range of motion is great, and after a while, we forgot we were even wearing them. The parking lot fit is one thing, but what we all really care about is how they play. The big question is will the pads shift on us when we are slinging paint and trying to win the point.

As far as movement during gameplay is concerned – they didn’t shift a bit. After about 10 points on the X-ball field, the pads hadn’t moved an inch. Usually by point two I need to adjust my knee pads at some point, but these guys held on for the ride.

Between each day of play we made sure to wash the pads. Our process was a combination of warm water, mild detergent and then hang dry over night to insure they were ready for the next day. We recommend you wash all gear that contacts your body using the same procedure in order to prevent skin irritation and premature wear on your gear.

During our research leading up to writing of the review, we noticed that the Hydra website made a note about these pads add a level of compression (which helps with knee stability) that you won’t normally find with paintball knee pads. During our field tests we confirmed that yes, they really do feel like you are locked in and knees properly braced when making cuts on the field. It is always nice when we find the marketing matches the end product experience.