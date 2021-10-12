Dye M2 Review – Reliable And Efficient Paintball Gun

Dye M2 Key Features

1. Design

The Dye M2 comes with a great design and excellent handling due to its great craftsmanship and ergonomic design. In addition, the Dye M2 comes in sixteen different colors and designs, giving you a great chance of choosing the one that suits you best and helps you personalize your paintball marker. The amazing thing is that a gun is a great option if you want to play on the fields, especially if you need it to camouflage with the playing field, and it can be used comfortably in any circumstances.

This gun has an already installed MOS Air Upgrade Kit and comes with a wireless charger and a tech mat. The battery lasts up to 100,00o shot, and it could also be charged using a USB cable. The design that the M2 comes with offers a smooth sensation when you pull the trigger, and it regulates the pressure.

Additionally, the gun features a patented closed spool fuse bolt design that functions, which operates at an extremely low 135 psi. It also features a great stick grip, quick release blot design, and magnetic reach, which will trigger an internal sensor. It also has a hard case to protect the gun as you play and has some slick lube and eVOKE system.

2. Fire Power and Accuracy

The Dye M2 features a high level as a mid-range marker and has various firing modes that easily change between them. The amazing thing you can change up all these settings while you are playing by just flicking off the button.

The trigger of this gun is super easy to use, which makes the transition of shooting and firing off pretty smooth and fast. In addition, this M2 offers compressed air efficiency, accuracy, speed, and consistency, which makes it great, especially when targeting a shot.

3. Weight

This gun weighs around three pounds, which makes it efficient to carry around. If you intend to play all day long or have tournament games, this would be a great choice since it is a lightweight option. Notwithstanding the amount of tech used to design the paintball gun, it is incredibly lightweight, and you could lug it around as you play.

The dye m2 paintball marker is carefully designed and weighs less than other options with the same gun qualities. The massive amount of power and minimum weight will be a great option for beginners and futuristic players.

4. Colors

The flabbergasting thing is that you could personalize your paintball marker. The Dye M2 comes in more than 15 different colors and designs which will also come with a MOS air kit installed. It is advantageous if you want a camouflage option that you could use in the different playing fields. The designs that come with these paintball guns will allow you to choose the color you wish to use and change color supposed you have the same color as anyone in the team.

5. Power Source

Another very amazing feature of the Dye M2 is that it has electronic control systems. The electronic control system comprises an internal pressure sensor, operational controls, service systems, and Method Operating System (MOS). It features components like a full-color OLED screen and prism interface that are constructed to enhance the gun’s performance, speed, and accuracy.

Additionally, it also has rechargeable batteries, a five control joystick, and wireless control connection which will also help improve the gun’s performance. These features will help maintain the gun’s sensitive components.

6. Maintenance

The other amazing thing is that this paintball gun is easy to maintain and assemble. Since you have to keep your gun and your barrel clean, you will need to purchase a paintball gun with an easy Maintainance feature, which this gun offers.

You will only need to clean the gun every time after use using thin damp or wet cloth and a squeegee so that it east to maintain the gun. This way, dirt will not collect within the parts. To properly train the gun, you will only need to disassemble the gun when needed because if you do so often, it can lead to malfunctions.

7. Reliable

The M2 gun is super reliable that is unmatchable. Furthermore, this gun comes with a one-year warranty that guarantees that you get a durable, solid, and sturdy product. In addition, the gun is made using high-grade metal material, which will enhance durability.

8. Efficient

The M2 is designed with the Billy Wing FUSE bolt system, making it a more efficient option than other paintball markers in the market. No matter the quality or the type of paint you use, the paintball gun will function smoothly.