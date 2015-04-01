According to Pro Paintball insiders the unthinkable has happened. Only days ago we broke the news that a group of former pro players, team owners, and titans of industry had formed to launch a new paintball league known as the NXL. Few would have speculated that this group would only days later be purchasing the most prestigious pro paintball league in the world.

Photo: Phillip "Stretch" Baker/1904

PRO paintball teams won’t be split across multiple leagues afterall. Photo: Phillip “Stretch” Baker/1904

Based on information we have received, pro paintball will not be divided by sponsors, regions, or formats after all. Pro paintball insiders report the two American professional paintball organizations have brokered a deal to provide stability and clarity in the days (and seasons) ahead. Pro Paintball insiders tell us that the PSP ownership group (Dave DeHaan, KEE Action Sports and Lane Wright) will be selling their league assets to the NXL. The deal is said to cover all event management equipment including poles, nets, webcast systems, brands etc.

Paintball fields, poles and other equipment are said to be changing hands. Photo: PROpaintball/Mike Deep.com

Pro Paintball insiders tell us that the deal has been in the works for several weeks. While not complete, parties on both sides have settled on price, terms, and a timeline. If this deal goes through, then the rumor is that the PSP will allegedly cancel the upcoming Nashville event and the NXL’s Cleveland event will take priority. We expect that the PSP will release news about the Nashville event in the very near future with regards to the event being run or not. At the same time, we expect an official announcement from the NXL regarding all of the above.

Was this a good move? Tell us what you think. Share your thoughts in the comments below.

18 Responses

  1. Seth Reply

    please don’t cancel the Nashville event. Been planning to go there for months to watch paintball.

    • Justin Reply

      I’m curious as to the reasoning for the leagues to potentially cancel the Nashville event. From what I hear the location was picked by Tom Cole (PSP now NXL) and was said to be really good. The equipment being the same, why not just carry through and then pick up Cleveland at the next stop?

      • Jacalyn Reply

      • http://myquotes.imahillbilly.com/defaqto_car_insurance_quotes.xml Reply

      • http://www./ Reply

      • http://www./ Reply

  3. Mark Frans Reply

    If NXL paperwork to buy PSP goes thru easily, the NXL probably doesn’t think enough time remains for team’s to book reasonable flights and make plans for Nashville. Look for Cleveland to be stop #1 for NXL and a shortened 1st season of only 3 events for 2015 NXL.

  5. chris Reply

    Paintball politics…business as usual…
    my question is if the PSP has a model that was actually able to make money and be more self sufficient…what will all these teams do who have been promised a better deal in a new league be faced with when the rug gets pulled out from underneath them when entry fees go up and deals start getting cut because the league is charging less in entry fees..cutting deals… Etc..because the league is not able to maintain profitability?
    I mean you can only promise a better deal for so long before it comes out of your bottom line and then you have to be able to either bring in a lot more players to offset the cost were raised prices and cut deals….
    I think we’re just trading one monster for another…

  6. FLAN Reply

    Really hope this works out for the sake of the sport. However, I wish it was Bart, Ged, Owen and the guys from WDP/Pure promotions (RIP) taking over and leading the way. Pure Promotions had VISION, bringing the sport into the public eye with fantastic venues and even getting it on TV a bit. The PSP has set the sport back years by running events at existing paintball fields or any cheap area with open land with little to no media coverage of the event. PBAccess does a great webcast but it should be streaming on a major site like espn, getting NEW people interested in the sport not charging people to watch it that are already part of your player base. The new leaders of the NXL/PSP need to have vision with the goal to GROW the sport and get new participants.
    For some perspective, I own a Paintball store. Right now in NY kids would rather play Airsoft so they can be like “Call of Duty” then play any form of Paintball and that is seriously sad. Get Paintball back into the public eye because it is COOL! Through better marketing and exposure we will get new players interested again.

  7. chris Reply

    I guess in my mind I wish we just had events that weren’t controlled by industry manufacturers. It’s always the same handful of people that run these leagues, own these companies, etc… playing these games and we (players) just get dragged around in process.

    • FlagC. Reply

      Well, there is still D-Day in Oklahoma… May not be a league or even professional, but its one heck of an event.

  9. Claude Reply

    AM I the only one who sees the real problem with growing paintball???
    COST! I am a parent/player with 3 kids who play. We try to bring in new people all the time. The new kids love it , but when their parents see the cost… The END.
    It is hard to find people willing to drop a hundred dollars for a few hours of paintball, and that doesn’t even consider the cost of equipment.
    Better exposure of tournament paintball isn’t the solution. Until someone figures a way to lower the cost this sport is going nowhere. Sad.

