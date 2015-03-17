Paintball just got a heck of alot more interesting. Only yesterday ProPaintball.com insiders broke the silence and shared inside information about the new national xball league that was in the works. Today, its official. Allow us to reintroduce you to the National Xball League (NXL).

It’s time for a new day in tournament paintball.

For the past several weeks, the industry has been working together to develop a league where the players will have a voice. With the mindset that it is time to get back to what the players want and what is right for the industry, a group of respected paintball professionals have built a team to create a national tournament circuit that will send teams to places they want to play paintball, at an affordable rate in an exciting environment where the entire industry is welcome.

This industry backed, team supported and promoter ran circuit is the National Xball League (NXL).

In the days ahead, you will learn how the NXL will operate, how the games will be played, and most importantly, how you can be a part of it. It’s time. Time to successfully come together, celebrate the best in our sport, and show the world outside the netting how intense and amazing paintball is. It’s time for you to have a voice. It’s time for a new day. Join us for a fresh game of paintball.

Xballlive.com. It’s time.

Proud owners of the new NXL paintball league.

Proud owners of the new NXL paintball league.

Per our story yesterday – this is the league backed by Bart Yachimec, Richmond Italia, Mike Hinman, Dave Bains and Steve Rabackoff. This league will be a direct competitor to the Paintball Sports Promotions (PSP) league and the 2015 season will be a very interesting battle for your attention and support.

Long time players will recall that in the early 2000’s another league existed with the name “NXL” and the format played was X-ball. This league was kicked off by one of the current NXL owner’s, Richmond Italia.

xball-old

Giant X’s in center field, full auto guns, and long matches were how the game was played then. The NXL was run at PSP events and acted as a pro division while the PSP ran an open/semi pro division. After the 2008 World Cup, ProPaintball.com broke news that the PSP parted was going to part ways with the “NXL”. In 2009 opted to brand the professional division as “PSP Pro”. The game has evolved considerably since then with multiple rate of fire, match time and format changes. While the NXL of old was fun to play, and the current PSP Race-To format is a blast, we can assure you more change is in the works.

This is only the begining. Be sure to stay tuned to ProPaintball.com for the latest paintball news, gossip and gear.

Related Posts

6 Responses

  1. banana Reply

    just please be a single period of play with mercy rules. No Race-to. Semi is too hard to police so just keep it ramping at like 10-12 bps.

  2. Yoyo Reply

    Dude, Race-To is the same thing as a Mercy cap depending on the number of points respectively.
    And I like semi, accentuates strengths like true gun skills, reading the field, and thinking outside the box.

    Anyone can shoot off the break, keep someone in, and hold a lane with ramp but it’s just that much higher level of game play with semi – this is the Pro league for a reason…

  3. Dan Napoli Reply

    Clarification. This article is off by 3 years.

    2005 was the final season the “closed” franchised NXL League.

    The 2006 PSP Dallas Open was the first “open” pro x-ball/NXL season, which finally included wildly successful and popular teams like San Diego Dynasy & Sacramento XSV, who had previously been playing in the “open” class and NPPL.

    The original NXL was a traditional pro-sports operation model. Franchises were awarded to the initial owner group, and additional franchises had to be purchased afterward.

    At various times throughout the original NXL, various forms of media was “blacked out” from covering the league as a TV deal was in development.

    Events were not tournaments, but “regular season” matches.

  4. banana Reply

    it isn’t race-to. Basically the mercy rule is only in place to keep teams from getting blown out. It will also save both teams money. For instance, if a team is up 4-1 then the game still goes. The “1” team can still come back. This would be for Division 3.

  5. banana Reply

    I’d also like to see it be where it is more like the CXBL. You play a season and win a large prize at the end. There could be a separate division at World Cup for teams who didn’t make it into the actual finals.

  6. FirstJustina Reply

    I see you don’t monetize your page, don’t waste your traffic, you can earn extra cash every month because you’ve got high quality content.
    If you want to know how to make extra bucks, search for:
    Boorfe’s tips best adsense alternative

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.