Rumor: Valken buys APX Paintball

ProPaintball.com insiders report that Valken has acquired APX Paint for an undisclosed amount.

Southern California based paintball manufacturer APX Paint is one of the last paintball-focused encapsulation facilities remaining in the United States. During the last 24 months APX has seen rapid growth due to their ability to consistently supply a high quality paintball at a fair market price. Up until the sale, APX was owned and operated by Alex Keyes and Mike Hinman of pro paintball team San Diego Aftermath. Rumor is Alex Keyes will stay on to oversee production under Valken’s leadership.

In the search for less expensive goods, paintball companies have sold off domestic production capabilities and switched to contracting with foreign companies. As opposed to 20 years ago when paintball encapsulation was predominately based in North America, todays paintball production predominately takes place all across the world in places such as India, China, Korea, Mexico, Canada, Russia and the United States.

During 2021, the paintball industry saw increased demand for paint as well as gear. Along the same time frame, the United States has experienced severe supply chain disruptions. These disruptions included raw materials and finished goods being delayed at the ports, shortages of raw materials, extended lead times, and freight fees that have increased by the day. This ultimately means a smaller supply of paint to the market place and higher costs being passed on to the players.