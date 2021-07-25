REVIEW: HK Army SLR Mask, is this the apex goggle?

Anytime we look at a Goggle system for a review, there are five categories in which we rate the mask; comfort, breathability, audible focus, lens removal, and overall aesthetic.

1- Comfort:

When it comes to comfort, one of the most important parts of a mask is the foam around the lens, this is the main part of the mask contacting a players face and the SLR nails it with their 3D memory foam. Its really comfortable and doesn’t cause any discomfort when wearing the mask for long periods. (We wore it for 3-4 hours at a time at Skirmish Paintball’s Invasion of Normandy event.) The magnetic chin strap also adds to the comfort, as it solves the issue of the last second rush to buckle your chinstrap.

Overall Comfort Score: 10/10

2- Breathability:

When looking back at the previous generation HK mask, the KLR, one of the few problems we had with that mask was how close it sat to your face, which led to breathability issues. HK really seemed to focus on fixing that with the SLR, as it breathes really well and keeps good air flow through the mask in even the hottest weather. (Like when we tested it in 96* heat.)

Overall Breathability score: 8.5/10

3- Audible focus:

Communication on the field is huge for all players, and a mask that allows you to comfortably talk without echo is important. While no mask is perfect in this regard, the more open front frame of the mask, combined with the angled vent ports really helps diminish almost all echo in the mask and really helps players focus in on the sounds around them while communicating with teammates.

Overall Audible Focus Score: 9/10

4- Ease of lens removal

As Ryan Greenspan stated above, its very important for players to be able to quickly select and install the proper lens for the playing conditions. There are some masks on the market which can be a bit difficult to change and give most players sore finger tips when they have to fool around with tight clips. The SLR uses a simply slide lock and easy to press button to remove the lens. Maybe the only downside to their easy to use removal system is that the retaining clips have to come off completely, and could get lost when changing the lens out in the pits.

Overall Len Removal Score: 8/10