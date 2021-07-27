Regional Spotlight: Shake and Baked D4

So far the regional spotlight pieces have been met with great enthusiasm and response, and for that ProPaintball.com is eternally grateful.

Continuing on with the series, today we sit down with Shake and Baked D4 squad out of Texas.

Some Team Stats for you:

Currently Compete in the USXBL regional series in Texas.

Ranked 5th overall out of 20 teams in the USXBL

They are some of the most fun guys I have ever had the chance to run points with