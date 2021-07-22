Regional Spotlight: BLAST Camp Semi-Pro

Continuing on our with our regional team spotlight, we had the chance to sit down with BLAST Camp, and talk through their 2021 season so far, and what makes the team tick.

If you are unfamilar with BLAST, you’ve probably been living under a rock. While you were there, they have been smashing teams in the Semi-Pro division.

Currently #6 is the season rankings for Semi Pro

Finished 2nd at the NXL Philly event.

Have won in every division before moving up

On average the youngest team in the semi pro division

Only team in the top 6 (maybe further) without an x pro player on the roster

Have a roster of only 10 players

Their roster is packed with exciting talent and they are a true pleasure to watch play the game.