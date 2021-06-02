Quick Fire ICPL Preview with Ryan Moorhead

Ryan Moorhead is inevitable. Like a train rolling down the tracks, there are few players more relentless on the paintball field than Ryan. His unorthodox style and elite level of athleticism have been the bane of many top-level pro players for nearly two decades.

Throughout the years of watching Ryan play, his unique style has never been duplicated. Perhaps the biggest attribute he brings to the field is not his skill with a paintball marker, but his free-spirited and kind-hearted nature that has been the core of so many World Champion teams.

Ryan does not contain himself to just the inflatable airball fields of the NXL however, he also is one of the best players in a re-emerging classic format that is played in the woods and on old-school hyperball fields. I got a chance to talk with Ryan about his thoughts on the upcoming ICPL Old Bay Classic at OXCC in Maryland this weekend, and he provided some great insight on his roots in the sport and what drives him to be great.