Pro Paintball Power Rankings: NXL Philly

8. Baltimore Revo

When it comes to the quintessential, under-dog team, Revo is perhaps the first team that comes to mind for many. Although on paper they do not match up to the super teams of the NXL, they are incredibly balanced in all areas of the field. Captained by top-level gunfighter Henry Sentz, Revo mixes together a diverse group of players to bring together a roster that has consistently made the Sunday club. Stephen Omara and Chris Schehr may be some of the most under-rated players in the game. Omara has been nothing short of amazing the last few seasons, and his unique style of play makes any Revo match a must watch. He is able to utilize blind spots on the field better than any other player in the league. Do they have the star power needed to overcome the super-teams like Impact, Infamous, or Heat? Time will tell as this roster has often surprised the elite teams in the NXL.