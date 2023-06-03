EMEK EMF100 Review: A Monster of a Paintball Markers

Introduction to EMEK EMF100

The EMEK EMF100, previously known as the MG100, is a product of Planet Eclipse, a renowned name in the world of paintball markers. The EMF100 is a significant addition to their lineup, bringing awesome technology and design to the paintball field.

Our EMEK EMF100 Review and Experience

The EMF100 is extremely well known for its performance and reliability. This gun is an absolute monster of a marker mainly because it is lightweight and has crazy good accuracy and consistency. We have always been particularly impressed with its long-range accuracy because when the gun is dialed in, it hits targets as far as 100 yards away.

The marker’s efficiency and lightness make it amazing to carry around all day on the field. Because of its high air efficiency, you can stay out all day and be nailing opponents 90 yards out with First Strike hits.

Aside from being air efficient and very light, this thing is super reliable and easy to clean/maintain. Sliding out the internals to clean and grease the o-rings literally only takes a few seconds. Then you can slide everything back in, and you are good to go and ready for whatever is next.

Key Features of the EMEK EMF100

MagFed and Loader Fed Configurations

The EMF100 stands out with its MagFed and Loader Fed configurations, allowing players to switch between modes based on their game strategy and playing conditions. This versatility enhances the marker’s adaptability, making it suitable for various paintball environments and styles.

Spool Valve Operation and Gamma Core Drivetrain

At the heart of the EMF100 is its Spool Valve operation and Gamma Core Drivetrain. These features ensure smooth operation, reliability, and longevity, making it a trusted companion on the paintball field.

Outer Composition and Design

The EMF100 features a Glass Reinforced Nylon Outer Composition and a Single Finger Hinge Frame, combining durability and ergonomic design. This ensures the marker can withstand the rigors of intense paintball matches while still being comfortable to hold and operate.

Operating Pressure and Soft-Touch Bolt

With an operating pressure of 135psi and a Soft-Touch Bolt with 3-Stage Bolt Acceleration, the EMF100 consistently performs with every shot. This feature helps players maintain their accuracy, which is crucial in securing victory on the paintball field.

Integrated SL4 Inline Regulator and External Velocity Adjustment

The Integrated SL4 Inline Regulator and External Velocity Adjustment give users precise control over the marker’s performance, allowing them to adjust to the game’s pace and their individual playing style.

Barrel, POPS ASA, and Grips

The EMF100 has a 14.5″ 2-Piece Barrel and Dual Density Toolless Clamshell Grips, ensuring accuracy and a firm grip. Including a POPS ASA adds to the marker’s convenience, making air tank changes swift and easy.

Hoseless Air Transfer System

The EMF100 features a Hoseless Air Transfer System, simplifying its structure and minimizing potential leak points. This innovative design enhances the marker’s durability and reliability.

Compatibility with Eclipse PWR Stock and MOE™ Rail Panels

The EMF100 is compatible with Eclipse PWR Stock and MOE™ Rail Panels, sold separately. This means the marker can be customized and upgraded to suit the preferences and needs of different players, adding to its versatility and appeal.

Eclipse EMEK EMF100

What Comes in the Box?

Every purchase of the EMEK EMF100 includes a 14.5″ 2-Piece Barrel, 2 Barrel Bags (Wide and Standard Fitment), an Eclipse Blanking Mag, a CF20 Magazine, PAL Compatible Feedneck, Feedneck Blanking Plate, Drop Stock Adaptor, Spares, Hex Keys, Grease, and a Manual.

Conclusion: Is the EMEK EMF100 Worth It?

Given its features, customer reviews, and overall performance, the EMEK EMF100 is a worthy investment for any paintball enthusiast. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned player, this marker offers adaptability, precision, and durability, essential elements in paintball. Its potential for customization makes it a marker that can grow with you as you advance in your paintball journey.

