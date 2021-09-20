NXL World Cup Pro Brackets are set!

The 2021 NXL World Cup event is just six short weeks away and the brackets have been drawn by Matty Marshall and the GoSports crew on the livestream. These are sure to be the subject of much speculation over the next month and a half as players and fans prepare for the NXL season finale in Florida on November 4th.

The brackets look to be incredibly balanced across the board, with no “bracket of death” as we typically see occur in the major events. Of course, Dynasty, Impact, and Heat are the favorites heading into the World Cup event, and we will break all of that down over the coming weeks leading to the event.

Stay tuned and check back often for more analysis and news from our ProPB insiders!