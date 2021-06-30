NXL Mid-Atlantic Major Event Recap, Heat Wins!

After two days of competition during the preliminaries on Friday and Saturday, the top 10 teams moved on to compete in the event playoffs, affectionately known to the players as “Sunday”. Teams compete in seeded head-to-head matchups to determine the winner of the event.

One of the biggest surprises in the field of Sunday teams was the underperformance of event one runner-up, Los Angeles Infamous. After a dominant event one, they barely snuck into Sunday with a 2-2 record. They went on to convincingly beat X-Factor in the Ocho-Finals, but then dropped their quarter finals match to eventual runner-up, Edmonton Impact.

Seattle Thunder also firmly cemented themselves into the conversation as a top NXL professional program. After event one, many fans and players were writing off their performance as an outlier; Corey Field and the rest of Thunder felt differently. They rolled through the prelims, only narrowly losing to Red Legion, but a tough quarter finals matchup against Dynasty proved too much for Thunder and they finished the event in 6th place.

Speaking of tough, San Diego Dynasty provided maybe the most gutsy performance we have ever witnessed in the pro-division. Going into the event, Dynasty was already a bit short handed after the departure of Tyler Harmon and the broken hand sustained by Arturo Andrade. Disaster struck during the event as well, as injuries to both Dalton Vanderbyl and Alex Fraige left them with just 6 players before Arturo made the decision to play through his broken hand. Blake Yarber, Ryan Greenspan, and Marcello Margott played nearly every point of the event and through sheer will they pushed Houston Heat to the brink of elimination in the semi-finals.

Impact breezed through the preliminaries, quarter finals, and semi-finals, and looked nearly unbeatable all weekend. In the preliminaries they dropped a close match to the Los Angeles Ironmen 6-7, but generally they were playing their refined and disciplined style of paintball that fans have come accustomed to. Their veteran roster and elite coaching staff was a huge challenge to overcome for many professional teams all weekend long, all except for one, Houston Heat.