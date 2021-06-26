NXL Mid-Atlantic Major Day One Recap

Watching Edmonton Impact in the pits, they are all business even after their event one win. Dave Bains runs the pit like the long time, championship player and coach he is and watching him coach really lets you begin to understand why this team is so hard to beat. He is a brilliant paintball mind that has produced one of the most successful programs ever. They are 2-0 after they first day and seem primed for another finals run; however AC Diesel will give them a tough game on day two and could end in a shocking way. Other teams that looked strong through the first day of competition were Moscow Red Legion, who seems right in their comfort zone on this aggressive layout, Seattle Thunder, and Houston Heat.

Thunder once again is looking really good. They were a big surprise at the Sunshine State major and seeing them once again come out 2-0 on day one is showing that this Thunder team that Corey Field has built is ready to join the NXL elite. They are one of the best teams in the league at producing consistent eliminations off the break, and their ability to completely halt the opposing teams movements is a tough to overcome.

It seems that the coaching changes made by NYX early in the season are starting to pay huge dividends. The wild squad from New York is 2-0 with convincing wins against the MLKings and Revo. The Revo win is an exclamation mark on the potential arrival of NYX as a consistent Sunday team going forward. Rich Telford and John Iannucci have this team looking disciplined and that is scary for the rest of the league.

Infamous was surprisingly hot and cold on day one. In match one against Houston Heat, they lost 1-7 and didn’t play to the typical, elite standard we have become used to. They did however beat MLKings to end the day at 1-1 and still are in the running on being a Sunday finals team. I’m sure Travis Lemanski will pull the team together and play at the level we have come to expect. Travis is a master strategist, and he should be able to get them back on track for the rest of the event.