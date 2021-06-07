NXL ICPL Old Bay Classic Day Three Recap

In the professional division, the action was non-stop. Whether it was on the deep woods and trench field, or the iconic hyperball field, the professional division teams were locked in an intense battle all weekend.

At the end of the prelims, the top 13 teams would advance to the quarter finals, with the 6 lowest seeded teams playing in the quarter finals for two coveted spots in the semi-finals. The top two teams would move on. In an intense series of 6 games, Farside and Fox 4 Darkside won both of their games in dominate fashion to solidly cement themselves into the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, as we predicted in the event preview, Infamous and Kapp Factory looked dominate. Fox 4 Darkside had their event come down to a game against Infamous, if they won, they would make the finals. Unfortunately for Darkside, the game ended in a tie, effectively ending their event.

With two of the final three spots secured for finals, the last bracket was a slug fest for the last spot. In perhaps the toughest semi-finals bracket, Ground Zero Gold came out with a solid win against Farside. This put them in the driver seat, as the All-Americans and Farside tied their game, all but guaranteeing GZ Gold their spot as long as they didn’t allow the All Americans to pull the flag in the third game. Ground Zero hung tough and held off the veteran AA squad to move on to finals.

In the finals the games were, surprisingly, played on the deep woods field. This was a change of pace, as we typically see the Hyperball fields chosen for the finals matches. I really liked this decision by Tom. The finals bracket of KAPP Factory, Ground Zero Gold, and Infamous truly represented the best teams of the weekend and a back and forth battle would decide the winner of event one.

Ground Zero struck first, with a shocking win over current champ, KAPP Factory. This meant GZ would control their own fate going into their last game of the day against Infamous. GZ came out aggressive in game two against Infamous, but Travis Lemanski’s squad of elite talent proved too much for GZ and beat them 98-2. This was exciting because it meant the entire event would come down to the final game against KAPP and Infamous. If KAPP beat Infamous, the event would go to GZ Gold. Infamous knew this and they made the smart decision to play conservatively and run out the clock for a tie. This secured the event for Infamous and gave us a new champion for event one of the series.

