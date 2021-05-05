NXL 2021 Sunshine State Paintball Event 1 Results

Semi Pro:

The New England Hurricanes were absolutely dominate for the entire tournament going undefeated through all three days of action. Benny Carroll was a true stand out all weekend, and is an absolute killer on the field. If the team keeps playing like they did this weekend, it’s going to be hard to unseat these guys from the top.

Divisional:

Division 2 – TNB Looked great in their finals match-up, and went undefeated over the weekend to take gold on Sunday. I am sure this will not be the last time we will see them on the Sunday webcast.

Division 3 – The Philadelphia A’s looked amazing in their finals match-up as well, going undefeated all weekend, and only losing 10 total points from Friday to Sunday. This is definitely a squad to keep your eyes on this year.

Division 4 – Coalition was one of the most fun teams to watch this event. They only lost 6 total points over their tournament run, and had a scrappy come from behind win on Sunday to take gold. Even more impressive was that they did this with only 6 guys on the roster! I don’t know what they have in the water down in Texas, but they should bottle it, and sell it at the next event.

