Leaked Email: NXL trying to squash Astra Invitational

Meanwhile over in Sacramento, CA on the very same weekend of August 14th & 15th, the NXL will be hosting its second divisional event (regionally focused) for the 2021 season. Up until very recently, the NXL regional events have been focused on Division 5 up to Division 2 teams.

Rumors of the Astra Invitational were being discussed in the pro players area during the recent NXL MAO event (recap here). It is worth noting that the 2021 NXL season is 4 events. Many of the players we spoke to during MAO were very interested in competing at another Pro/Open event this season. This is where the excitement surrounding the Astra event fits in.

Based on both the leaked email (shared below) directly soliciting teams paired with the oddly timed (read: last minute) addition of an Open division to the NXL Sacramento divisional event, we wonder if the NXL isn’t just a wee bit concerned about competition. To be clear, this NXL Open event is an after thought. Otherwise, the pro teams would not be learning about the NXL event literally right after those same teams were invited to the Astra Invitational.

Update 7/13/21: Since we originally drafted this story the there have been a few changes. Based on PBLeagues.com event sign ups, the NXL has had very little in the way of sign ups from pro and semi pro teams for this division. We anticipate this NXL Open event will be spun as if it was focused for up and coming divisional/semi pro teams all along. rather than as the intended competitor to the Astra event taking place on the same weekend.

We can’t really blame the NXL though. The NXL have made quite the business in charging top dollar for entry fees, event sponsorships and paint truck access. In exchange, the NXL is known for paying out zero for event facilities and some of the lowest cash purses in the country for event winners. To say there is room for a challenger is an understatement. It seems that putting a stop to any competition is becoming more important by the day.

The NXL, or any paintball league, is far from untouchable. Some of the big tech companies may get away with bending over their customers. In this sport, leagues come and go like seasons. Every couple of years the top league becomes complacent and the door is opened for challengers.

To be perfectly clear: based on conversations between Astra and ProPaintball.com, the Astra group does not intend to compete or take over as the premier event series. They seem to be more focused with providing a fun experience in this upcoming invitational, testing out various changes to the format, field testing some ideas they have regarding paintball promotion (social media in particular) and most of all, giving back to the teams that grind so hard weekend after weekend to play at the top level.