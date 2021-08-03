Iron City Classic Recap, Dynasty Wins 5-man, Infamous Wins 10-man!

Saturday marked the start of the 10-man preliminaries and the 72 team field was stacked with professional and amateur paintball talent. The prestige of the Iron City 10-man crown continues to draw in the largest professional programs from around the globe and it provided some of the best action of the season for fans and players.

The prelims went as expected with major programs playing well, however there were some major surprises with a few pro programs falling short as well as amateurs teams that performed well above expectations.

In Bracket 1, Infamous came out on top with a perfect record of 8-0. They had a scary moment on the mounds fields against Rico’s Raiders when they lose four players off the break from the snake side. Down on bodies, Billy Bernacchia of Infamous had a heroic game. Facing four players on the snake side of the field by himself, Billy methodically eliminated them one-by-one to win Infamous the game.

San Diego Dynasty came out of Bracket 2 with a dominate preliminary round. Fans finally got to see Marcello Margott on the 10-man fields and he played at an elite level. Legendary pro Davey Williamson played very well for Dynasty all weekend and was scoring tons of eliminations off the break and late in the game for Dynasty to help propel them to the finals.

Brackets 2, 3, and 4 were all highly contested with multiple top-level professional teams scattered throughout. One of the best teams of all time, the All Americans, posted the second highest score of the prelims of 690 to come out on the top of their bracket. The Master Blasters and Image both had solid performances as well to both win their bracket and earn a spot on Sunday.

In one of the most surprising and most determined efforts of the entire event, Adrenaline came out on top of their bracket. After losing their first three games of the day, with a max loss, they found another gear and went on a five game, near perfect streak to barely early a spot in the quarter finals.

The last two brackets saw NRG Elite and Chicago Farside come out on top to earn a spot on Sunday. The remaining 19 spots for the quarter finals were earned by the other top scoring teams of the preliminary round with some teams missing the cut by less than a few points, showing just how competitive this year’s event was.