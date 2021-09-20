Hopper Go Review: To Watch Your DVR Recordings On-The-Go

DISH HopperGO Travel DVR 64 GB mobile video drive takes 100 hours of DVR recordings on the go

Creates its own private wireless cloud to support up to five tablets and smartphones via DISH Anywhere app; no Internet connection required

Take your recorded programs with you

With viewing habits changing now and then in this generation, people are always on the go but still enjoying their mobile screens. Service providers have tried adjusting to the new consumer behaviors by coming up with products such as DISH Anywhere’s online streaming. Still, sometimes people who are moving won’t have a reliable internet connection always with them. HopperGO comes in to solve this as it allows you to move around with the DISH anywhere you go.

What is HopperGo?

The HopperGO is a portable external drive that allows you to watch your Dish Network Hopper DVR recordings from anywhere, such as a hotel room and on the go for road trips without an internet connection or to use your phone’s storage. The HopperGO’s wifi signal shares recordings with up to five authenticated devices using the DISH Anywhere app. It has a built-in battery with the ability to create ad hoc WiFi networks. This enables intelligent devices such as tablets or smartphones to stream your TV or movie recordings stored on the HopperGO.

The Dish’s new HopperGO is a great device that doesn’t need any monthly fees, and there is no HDMI jack or an LCD or OLED screen as it’s a small device that DISH calls a revolutionary new personal mobile video drive. The GO part of the name means some mobile device, while the Hopper part of the name is related to DISH’s Hopper whole-home satellite DVRs.

1. Design

Dish HopperGO features a simple design, and it is a little box that is 2.6-inch wide and 0.7-inch thick black plastic square and has rounded corners that are about half the size of your smartphone. It has a front panel with an indicator light and a single power button, and around the back, there are micro USB and USB connectors along with the pinhole reset button. It has not been designed to be fancy and bring attention to itself, and it weighs 2.4 ounces, making it small and lightweight enough to fit any pocket.

HopperGO external drive is thoroughly dish-branded. It has a HopperGO logo on its top, a Dish logo on the front, and a red stripe on the sides. The GO comes with 64GB of flash storage and holds up to 100 hours of Dish Network DVR recordings, and the dish claims to last for about four hours between battery charges, which might be low compared to most smartphones or tablets you may use it with. However, the HopperGO can be powered over a micro USB cable if you don’t want to worry about the battery, but this will need a power outlet or an external battery.

2. Setup

You connect your HopperGO to your Hopper with the included USB cable to fill it up, a message pops up on your TV and in the Hopper Dish Anywhere app, and it indicates that it is plugged in. This app is the same one you use to remotely access your Dish Network DVR recordings on your Hopper and watch live tv out of your house using a sling-powered place shifting. Each recording in the DVR tab has three options: Watch, Delete, and Transfer, and tapping the transfer allow you to copy the recording to other devices storage or the HopperGO if it’s connected.

Transfers automatically queue and upload to the HopperGO individually, and when not connected, the queue stays in play until you plug it in. Notably, when you transfer a DVR recording to the HopperGO, it is removed from your DVR, and there is no way to transfer the file back to your DVR; and if you want to watch it on your TV again, you may have to record your previously recorded tv shows.

To watch recorded content on HopperGO, connect your mobile phone or tablet to the GO’s built-in Wi-Fi network. Still, since the device doesn’t have to pass through Wi-fi, you won’t be connected to the internet while your mobile device is connected with HopperGO.

You can stream a video on up to five devices simultaneously, but you will need to install the Dish Anywhere app on the mobile devices and be logged into them. This is especially useful if you have multiple devices and want to keep your kids entertained during a long ride, and you can transfer non-DVR content to the HopperGO, such as music and movie files.

Notably, not all content of dish recordings transferred on the HopperGO is removed from your DVR, as this depends on the permissions and rights granted to the content being moved.

3. Performance

HopperGO comes with 64Gb worth of storage, and the Dish can last for about 100 hours of recording and to see how much storage is used, press the settings icon in the lower right corner of your Dish Anywhere app and select HopperGO from the left-hand menu. However, what you can watch on the HopperGO is limited since you cant transfer pay-per-view content or any shows or movies you have rented.

4. Battery Life

HopperGO Dish has a battery life that will last up to 4 hours on a full charge when you stream movies, and you can stream your movies while the Dish HopperGO is charging, which is useful when taking a long car ride or during a long flight. You can know how much charge is left on the Dish HopperGO from the Dish Anywhere App, where there is a status bar in the upper right corner.

5. Copy Protection

Dish HopperGO complies with all the copy protection limitations needed by Hopper itself, the Dish Anywhere app, and the various networks. However, HopperGO is more than a wireless USB drive; and it features all the signatures of DRM, and it may need to play nice with the Hopper.

This may mean paying a premium to navigate a series of roadblocks put in place by people paying to view the copy content in other ways. On the other hand, it means that it allows you to view the content in different ways when there are no technically feasible or legal options.

Most Dish Network DVR recordings can be transferred freely to the HopperGO, and you may get several notifications when a recording has been deleted from the Hopper and transferred to the HopperGO. You may also get warnings that you could transfer a movie or a show once, and it would stay on the Hopper, and some of these are the limitations you will encounter when copying a recording to your device.