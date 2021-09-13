Dynasty adds Marcello Margott and Blake Yarber to ownership group.

Dynasty Paintball Club LLC is proud to announce the addition of longtime Dynasty players, Marcello Margott and Blake Yarber, as Co-Owners of San Diego Dynasty. San Diego, CA: In its 21st year as a professional paintball team, San Diego Dynasty will be expanding its ownership group to include Professional Paintball World Champions, Marcello Margott and Blake Yarber. Currently run by founding members, Ryan Greenspan, Alex Fraige and longtime member, Yosh Rau; San Diego Dynasty has enjoyed over 2 decades of professional paintball championships that include over 60 pro tournament wins and more than 25 pro series championships in the USA and Europe. Along with unrivaled success on the field, Dynasty has pushed the boundaries of marketing and product development through relationships with sponsors and players to be one of the most recognizable brands in paintball.

The individual work of Dynasty players has advanced the sport in dynamic ways and continues to be a major influencer for up and coming paintball players and teams.