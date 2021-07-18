Divisional Spotlight: Chris Caputo of New Jersey Leverage
We couldn’t be more excited to debut this first article with Chris Caputo of New Jersey Leverage in our newest Divisional Spotlight series. Chris is know throughout the Northeast US as a fundamentally skilled gun-fighter with great timing. He has also been setting style trends in Northeast paintball for a few years now and is always supporting his sponsor JT Paintball to the fullest.
At the heart of who Chris is, he is a team-first player who is quick to always give credit to others before himself. I had the chance to take a dive into what the support of his best friends and teammates means to him on the field, what his plans for the future are, and how he was able to develop so quickly. Chris exemplifies that unspoken brotherhood among paintball players that bonds us all so closely.
On Success and the Future.
New Jersey Leverage and Chris.
Chris has been playing for his team, New Jersey Leverage, for a number of seasons now. Over the last three years they have really began to dominate divisional paintball in the Northeast. Out of Long Live Paintball in New Jersey, over the last three seasons Leverage has compiled three 1st place finishes, and six additional top 5 finishes. They have been one of the most successful teams in the region and are rapidly progressing through the ranks.
Chris and Leverage look to be primed to continue their streak of top finishes this season, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we see them in the Semi-Pro division next season. Chris’s dedication to his teammates is at the heart of who he is, and his dedication to the sport of paintball is undeniable.
Chris wanted to thank JT Paintball for all they have done in supporting his team, as well as Long Live Paintball and Battle Creek Paintball. You can follow his journey on his Youtube channel CC Films.