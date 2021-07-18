Divisional Spotlight: Chris Caputo of New Jersey Leverage

We couldn’t be more excited to debut this first article with Chris Caputo of New Jersey Leverage in our newest Divisional Spotlight series. Chris is know throughout the Northeast US as a fundamentally skilled gun-fighter with great timing. He has also been setting style trends in Northeast paintball for a few years now and is always supporting his sponsor JT Paintball to the fullest.

At the heart of who Chris is, he is a team-first player who is quick to always give credit to others before himself. I had the chance to take a dive into what the support of his best friends and teammates means to him on the field, what his plans for the future are, and how he was able to develop so quickly. Chris exemplifies that unspoken brotherhood among paintball players that bonds us all so closely.