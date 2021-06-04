CONFIRMED: Federov will be activated for Event 2 of the NXL

One of the best players in paintball history, Konstantin Fedorov, will make his return to the NXL after missing the last two major events due to COVID-19 restrictions on travel. After missing World Cup and the season opener at the NXL Sunshine State open, Houston Heat will be activating him for event two of the season.

Our insiders have reported that Konstantin is landing in the US today to begin practicing with Houston Heat and preparing for event two. When asked about missing the last two events and working around the travel restrictions, Fedorov simply said “Its been hard”

I also had a chance to get Federov’s thoughts about the newest addition to the team, Tyler Harmon. He had this to say;