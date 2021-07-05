Coin Duel, the most exciting new game in paintball, with Alex Fraige.

In many competitions, players simply have the memory of their achievement that slowly fades over time; in Coin Duel, players have a lasting memento in the physical coins themselves. Winning a coin is simple; challenge a player, beat that player, keep the coins. However, if you want a gold or silver you are in for a true challenge.

The Silver Coins are a bit more common and easier to get. The more prestigious Gold and Black coins may only be earned on the field. Gold coins are initially held by current active professional players only, but can be won through challenges.

Only a chosen few get the Black Coin variant, “The kind of people getting these coins are the legends that have been around for a long time. Not even just former pro-players, but say you have someone that has been working in the industry for 20 years and had a huge impact on the game, that’s the type of person we pick to give a Black Coin to.”

Professional players who hold gold coins have incentives to take on challengers as well according to Alex; “If a pro wins a silver coin, I will buy that coin back from them for a bounty. I am hoping it draws pros to local fields and if nothing else it could be something where the pro can win a few coins, pay for their training, and have some fun while doing it.”