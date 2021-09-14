  • September 14, 2021
Breaking News: Grayson Gladstone and San Diego Dynasty part ways.

Photo credit to Kurrite Photography

Our ProPaintball.com insiders are reporting from their sources that Grayson Gladstone and San Diego Dynasty have parted ways. After adding the young and talented attacker to their pro roster at the beginning of the season, it seems Dynasty may be going another direction.

 

Grayson was brought in as a versatile and aggressive attacker, and although he is undeniably talented, he wasn’t able to see much field time due to the elite starting lineup on Dynasty and the emergence of Mike Urena as a top attacker in the snake. 

 

This is a developing story and we will continue to report on this rumor as we hear more. 

Quinn Nadu

I've been playing paintball for more than 15 years. I have traveled all over the US to play in tournaments and scenario events. I focus on bringing exclusive interviews, product news, and breaking industry news to the readers. All posts and articles are opinion and rumor and should not be taken as fact.

