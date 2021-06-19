BREAKING: Arturo Andrade Break Hand

According to our Pro Paintball insiders, sources are confirming that star snake player, Arturo Andrade of San Diego Dynasty has broken his hand. The injury occurred this weekend during a pre-event practice held by the team. His status is doubtful for the NXL Mid-Atlantic Major event that is mere days away.

This injury is a tough blow for Dynasty, who just recently lost superstar player Tyler Harmon to Houston Heat as well. With the event two layout looking like a snake heavy field, young pro Mike Urena will now need to step up for Dynasty and take on a larger role. Our sources have told us that Mike is playing very well as of late and should make an impact on the field.