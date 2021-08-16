Astra Recap with Mike Hinman; Blast Camp Wins!

Thank you to JD Luckau and the whole FIT staff for the warm and genuine hospitality! As the owner of APX paintball…… the GI Evil was on point this weekend! The grey shell Evil with pink fill was nasty. Thank you Greg Pauley and GI for providing the event with great paint. In the finals every team shot the same lot number and batch as their competitors. This is how we also do it in my league(WCPPL). It’s the right way to make sure the true talent on that weekend wins. Dare we say it was….. FAIR?!

Thank you to the refs. You guys had to try to stop each and every player from doing their best to play the grey area, and you guys did a great job. Thank you.

Last but not least was the “feel” at FIT. The people that came out to watch and the local paintball community was very warm and made us Cali boys feel at home. Thank you to each and every person that I got to meet, shake hands with and talk to.

Now we all take the next two weekends to recover and prepare for the NXL Chicago event that’s coming along quickly. I look forward to seeing where paintball goes with the one off events as we go forward. People want variety. And that’s ok! Now it’s up to whom can supply the best product for the consumers. And that’s how we get paintball to “grow”.

Thanks for the read,

Mike Hinman