  • July 26, 2021
Astra Invitational Team List Confirmed

The Astra Invitational paintball event team list has been confirmed. So far 10 top professional and semi-pro teams have been confirmed by our source close to the event promotors. The field of teams is looking competitive and we should be in for a great event. You can get a full recap of the format and rules for the event here.

The event, which will be hosted at Paintball Fit in Texas will include:

 

AC: Dallas, Professional

AC: Diesel, Professional

San Diego Aftermath, Professional

Columbus LVL, Professional

MLKings, Professional

NRG Elite, Professional

Seattle Uprising, Professional

Mutiny, Semi-Pro

Blast Camp, Semi-Pro

New England Hurricanes, Semi-Pro

We will be providing a full event preview and daily recaps of all the action here on ProPaintball.com. 

