Astra Invitational Team List Confirmed
The Astra Invitational paintball event team list has been confirmed. So far 10 top professional and semi-pro teams have been confirmed by our source close to the event promotors. The field of teams is looking competitive and we should be in for a great event. You can get a full recap of the format and rules for the event here.
The event, which will be hosted at Paintball Fit in Texas will include:
AC: Dallas, Professional
AC: Diesel, Professional
San Diego Aftermath, Professional
Columbus LVL, Professional
MLKings, Professional
NRG Elite, Professional
Seattle Uprising, Professional
Mutiny, Semi-Pro
Blast Camp, Semi-Pro
New England Hurricanes, Semi-Pro
We will be providing a full event preview and daily recaps of all the action here on ProPaintball.com.