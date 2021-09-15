A Strange Night in the Courtyard, an Aftermath Story by Joe Barrett.

Sunday began the exact same way. The energy carried over through the night and the momentum even built. Like a forest fire, the burn not only stays lit, but begins to burn bigger and stronger as it spreads out. We fought through an extremely tough match against Diesel. This game was a bloody brawl, going back and forth. We knew it wasn’t easy, and we liked that even more. The pit and team morale stayed steady and a consistent confident demeanor radiated through us all. It felt like those fights that make you really feel alive. It did more for us then winning an easy or decisive match. We had made it out of the wild card round, and beyond the first round of Sunday.

The team was having fun playing these brawlers. But its not like haha fun. It’s more of that stuff you live for type fun. The thrill and ups and downs and endorphine releases that feel more real then anything in our day to day lives.

A funny moment happened in the 40 min of downtime after this match. Josh was sitting next to me. He and I had been playing together for many years now and been through alot of events. In 3 seasons with DMG, we had only made it to Sunday 3 times. Each time we were eliminated in the first round. He said “Joe, We’ve never been here before!”

I thought that was funny and a great way to take away the seriousness. But he was right! We had both won events in paintball. But not in pro. We had both been to sunday. A few of us on the team had been to finals and 2 of our guys have even won events on different teams……but Josh and I had not moved beyond first round of Sunday together yet. This was uncharted territory. It’s a weird feeling actually. You are at the same venue you were at the last two days. Same geographic location, same activity, same people. Yet something feels almost like you are at a new place you have not visited yet. It feels almost as foreign as traveling to an exotic land. There is a newness to the feeling of being at this level. And its difficult to explain, but time seems different as well. Like you have stepped into something that was already happening, and it’s just that you did all the work and everything that the role of getting that far required. Now you truly know what it takes to hit that peak. It feels like almost sacred ground each time you get to another one of these new places, and each ones must come with even more respect and humility.

Don’t let the moment be too big for you. Don’t tell yourself that you don’t deserve it, or get the imposter syndrome like you don’t belong. You do. But simultaneously, respect where you are and what it means. Things have just narrowed down to the really serious teams that compete for the tournament. This was kind of a strange perspective I had too. It’s almost as if these events can be compared to an action movie. It starts with alot of cast, but by the end you look around and see the real main characters who are still standing. The pit area is alot less crowded than its been all weekend. The grandstands are gaining people from every elimination. The 8 teams you see left are all the teams that were really here with a chance to win this particular event, but you can see them now that the crowd is moved. And the next round of cuts will bring it down to the consistently elite. You think you’re doing well enough so far? You aren’t. That was only enough to get that far. Now you need to give even more. You need to tighten it up even further. Make one less mistake. Find that inner more that Mike is always demanding. This is what that was for.

We start our quarter-finals game with an explosive energy that carried over from that close win. The extremely tough battle seemed to make us exponentially stronger for this game. And fortunately we came out more then warmed up for a fight against a Russian team that had not played yet this morning.

I can not speak enough about how great the Russian Legion is. As an organization and a team, they are truly the definition of Professional. They are world class competitors, honest and a class act. The guys on this team are A+ talent, and great human beings and many of them are my friends. If you play them, you play the best, and if you are able to beat them, you are playing very well. But this Russian Legion had a few disadvantages. The first big one being a 5 guy roster, which would ultimately gas them out. The second being a lack of coach, which is a massive part to the teams success. They are always known to scout very well, and make intelligent play calls for every situation. And they also came in playing “cold” (hadn’t been tested yet or played a tough team that morning) against a revitalised SDA that just survived a grinder. Teams that claw their way out of close games normally only get tougher from there.

We beat the Russians decisively. I will not say it was easy. Every point, they throw players with elite talent right up into your faces at the 50s and put the pressure on you. They play at a very fast pace, so even when you are up several points, or there is little time left, you are constantly playing with the knowledge and awareness that they could easily score lots of quick points and come back. They are the definition of aggression in our sport today. However we played lights out this match with controlled aggression and excellent breakouts. As the team won, it gained more and more steam. The pit would chant, the players would hype each other up. The vibe felt like we were dominant and kicking ass the entire time. From the end of the first point on, we all knew we were going to win this match the entire time. I think we all know those matches where we just know for some reason that it’s in the bag. This game, the match that on paper we were the underdogs, felt like that. There was no worry or thoughts about who the opponent was, or how they might play. There was no care about what people had predicted. We weren’t doing it for them. We weren’t doing it to prove anyone wrong, or spite anyone or make any fame. We were doing it only for the guys next to us. Because they were the others that had stepped in to fill the roll of SDA as we did. And the only way this would work was to remain in that mindset and connected. It was all on us. And we all thought on this sunday, Why not us? This had been said a few times this morning, and after the first match we had all bought in. Why just try to have a close game with the Russians. Some teams have beaten them. Why not us?

Another one of those uncharted territory moments happens after this game. Josh and I are pounding water and he says again….”Joi, We’ve never been here before”. You know that saying “pretend like you’ve been here before?” That’s an important lesson. Because this was like getting allowed back stage to your favorite artist. And for some reason, it wasn’t by luck or chance. You are actually on the list”. Now you know you belong here, but it still feels weird the first time (I’ve actually been backstage at a concert and it does feel like you are getting away with something for a bit).

I have to back up and explain something. See I had been to this stage of an event before with Tampa Bay Damage. I have been to 2 semi-finals and 1 finals in one season of all Sundays. But this did not feel like that. There are very few people who have played on top tier teams early on and then left. So I’ll explain this in a way that anyone can relate. It is kind of like being a good college player and jumping in with an NFL team. You might not get much play time. Even if you do, it’s not really going to affect the game. As long as you don’t LOSE the game for them, not much will change in the outcome. Whether they play you or not, that team is going to do as good as its going to do. And I felt like that often. I could certainly contribute to winning a lot of points, but if I didn’t, any of the elite veterans around me would have went in and did that same job. I have never wanted to be a superstar, but I think there is a part of any competitor that wants to know he is coming to a team and really contributing. That his name could be called for the clutch situations. So going deep into Sunday all season was an awesome experience, and I learned so much from the teams mindset while going into it. But being part of the entourage to one of the bands makes you feel like “of course we are on this list” when you get there. It’s expected.

This semi finals moment felt truly new, and insane. Because it was due to each of the 8 of us. We all had to play. Everyone got spins, and everyone came in and produced when they were called. Instead of a core of veterans getting there with some bench guys along for the ride, we each were directly responsible. We were what got us here. And I’ll remember that moment and realizing that forever.

Finally, we played Impact in the finals. A top caliber, world championship team. A guy that has been back stage and knows the bands first hand dozens of times over by now. They had been here and they knew Sundays sets of rules well. The players executed extremely well and we had met our match. Excellent break shooting and a level of teamwork and game plan flow that we had not yet reached. One last time, I could go into detail about the specifics about this game, but they are not what stood out to me.

We lost the first two points in very close fashion. A 1v1 and then a call not going our way. After that it seemed we let the wind out of our sails. In every other match a point or two being lost did not even phase us. Our collective mindset was that nothing was going to stop us. We were going to win the match. We never once got flustered or out of focus, and our energy stayed positive. However this match, we allowed frustration to set in. We also had fatigue finally catch up to some guys, with players having cramped up calves from dehydration bench them a point or two in a row. These two factors seemed to make our overall vibe go from “we are going to win” to just trying to hang with them. The collected unit of a pit broke from an assuring feeling of guys bringing you up, to guys looking around for answers. Breakouts were not working, survivability went down. It was more than one issue to figure out, and because of this we lost that supreme confidence that had gotten us this far.

And maybe that was just the thing? We had said that “We’ve never been this far before”. Maybe we had ridden a wave that carried us as far as we deserved to go. Maybe adrenaline got guys through the fatigue and excitement to make semi-finals fueled us. however we would have to become even better to go the next step. We need to develop that event stamina to actually make it all the way through with the same sharpness. Riding a high won’t get you to the finals or win the event. Only truly being ready for that will make it happen.

I believe when you get into that mid to late Sunday, you are now playing a whole other meta game within the event. Those top teams are not just throwing everything they have to win games up until now. They already know that they can typically get this far on just bread and butter plays. Now they start showing their next phase of preparation. They bring out the plays that they had saved for these moments. A field layout always typically plays a certain way. By Sunday it’s playing a little different. Maybe a little shorter on the breakout, a little slower, or with a little more emphasis on the side that is most crucial. But elite teams see the chess moves and create plays to beat the go to play. You run what you should be running, they run an unorthodox looking play to beat it. There are non-plan factors that are strategized too. They sometimes give everyone reps, even if it means making alot of the games closer. Because they know it has saved the starters some energy for the long haul. This event will be a marathon, and they planned for that. Half the teams in the league will make Sunday several times. There may be a team here and there that finds a fitting layout and plays out of its mind to make semis or finals. But those are typically almost lucky, factor dependent and one off events. The teams that consistently sit on the podium do so because they are not just prepared to compete at the event. They are prepared to compete and win in game 6, 7, 8.