A Case for Ruthlessness

The sport, however, seems to have undergone a cultural change in the years that I spent away. Specifically, the absence of a ruthless mindset amongst players stood out to me.

In the year that defined my paintball experience, 2007, a typical practice I attended would have consisted of a group like Dynasty, Ironmen, XSV, and Aftermath. All day, players were running to the X to make each other’s knuckles bleed. If there was a dispute, guys would stand on the field and shoot full loaders into each other before storming off to the pits to prepare for the next point. And of course, the day was never over without Hinman having to be held back from beating the brakes off one of his own kids. Those were wild times, but they created gritty and ruthless players, many of whom have maintained dominance in the pro division since I left the sport at the end of that season.

Today, at one of the most competitive fields in the nation, I’ll see players take it personally if they’re shot more than a few times. I’ve even had opponents come and apologize after putting five or six balls on me, which is just… weird.

Paintball is a combat sport, and while it is not all that similar on a tactical level, conceptually it is very similar to warfare. So, I’m going to borrow some concepts from Marine Corps doctrine and try to convince you to be more ruthless.

Many of the forces that impact an actual battle: disorder, uncertainty, fluidity, and friction, are palpable in an X-ball match. To win in war or on the paintball field, you want to maximize the effect these forces have on your opponent while minimizing their effect on your own team. This is done by ruthlessly exploiting opportunities that are presented resultant from your own actions, mistakes made by your opponents, or chance. Truthfully, you knew that already, so none of us should be surprised if things get a little messy or painful on the field.