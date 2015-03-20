According to PRO paintball insiders, the PSP is working to change the rules regarding event paintball’s. This is thought to be in response to the issues raised during PSP Dallas 2015 by Jason Edwards.

PSP paintball regulations requires all event paintball’s to be purchased onsite from an approved vendor. Sources tell us that Jason Edwards and his team Tampa Bay Damage attempted to switch paint vendors mid way through the event in-order to procure paint that was performing better in the bad weather. However, as you can see below they ran into some issues.

Jason’s post on the internet went viral and you can bet that the industry is taking note. As proof, Gino Postorivo, CEO of Valken Sports, is seen commenting in the chat thread conversing with paintball players. Further, the PSP released a post-Dallas update on March 17th, 2015, hinting that change was coming.

3) The PSP holds fair competition as a core principle. It was brought to our attention that our current paint sponsorship structure put one of our teams at a potential disadvantage; we will be addressing this issue within the next week. PSPEVENTS.com

Pro Paintball insiders report that as early as Friday afternoon the PSP will announce a new paintball policy for competing teams. The announcement will mark a major change from the traditional “event paint only” and will allow teams to bring your own paint (BYOP). This policy is said to take effect starting at the Nashville Open and teams will be able to utilize paintball’s sourced from local vendors as well as vendors on site.

It will be interesting to see how many teams actually leverage the BYOP policy. Based on our experience, a large number of teams travel from across the country to compete and paint is a very heavy product to ship. As a player, do you consider this a step in the right direction? Could this drive additional business to local paintball stores?

  1. chris Reply

    BYOP = very bad idea…very bad….
    I’m sorry but this is a political issue…not a league paint issue.
    It is a issue that is long over due for change and needs to be addressed and put to bed.
    It just needs to be policy that if you are selling paint at the event…and a customer/team has money in hand… you have to sell it, period..end of story.
    It shouldn’t be a political issue or a promotion issue of one team vs. another team because they represent company “x”,”y” or “z”.
    If you want legitimacy of the players you need to make the rules and policies above the politics. This is just one of the many issues that keep the sport end of our game from reaching new levels of a larger acceptance.

    • Justin Reply

      I have no horse in this race, but love the discussion. With that being said..

      There is an argument floating around that Damage thought they should be able to buy any batch on the truck, rather than what GI wanted to sell them (still good paint). Its common knowledge that pro teams have special batches on hand for weather variances and the like, but its a very limited supply and that is why the sponsored teams get it first.

      Curious — does being at an event mean you should be able to buy ANYTHING on the truck? Or is it ok for vendors to hold sacred small batches for ‘factory teams’?

      • chris Reply

        Well…if i was making the rules…
        If you want a more fair environment and non-biased ran event (or as good as you can make it in the paintball world at an event with multiple vendors selling paint) I’d say that if it’s on the truck, it’s probably paint for the event…. so by that fact alone, it’s fair game and its all for sale to anyone with cash or credit card in hand. If they have money in hand, you have to sell it.

        In addition.. since there would be someone who would probably find a loophole in that… you would have to have it to where there is no reservation system so a paint vendor could say “x” team bought the whole lot. Because it’s your word vs. theirs…and even if they drew up a receipt of sale for the entire lot of paint to “x” team…it’s still meaningless because we all know that receipt is nothing more than a piece of paper …

        So the next question is if all paint no matter what lot it is…is for sale…how do you make it to where a team doesn’t have privilege over another?

    • austin Reply

      Psp is like a 16 year of girl picking out a prom dress, with their rules.

      Every other day there is a change.

      I don’t play anymore; but my beef is the industry is the fact it has a captive power over kids. You’ll -Psp- created a monopoly or oligopoly with the paint, by only allowing two ventors… artificial raises the price.

      Kind of like sup air changing the bunkers every year to make more sale.

      And now that there is NXL. PSP will have to see if they were penny wise and pound fullish.

  2. Hahn Altman Reply

    Having been around awhile I will thrown .02 cents in. I don’t support full “byop” at these events. I do feel though that any team playing in the event should be able to purchase paint from any vendor at that event. I understand what Jason was doing. We have done it before. Evil is by far a top level paint as we all know, but we have also seen that on a cold Midwest morning it can be too brittle and turns into soup. That’s when we use Valken Grafitti. It is a good brittle paint, but can hold up under the colder temps. Jason was trying to secure paint for his team to use that would preform better under the current conditions. He should of been able to do so. I also agree, hauling enough paint to a national event is just dumb for the most part. I want good fresh paint each day that I play, and I dont want the responsibility of having to try and keep it that way. Use the paint vendors at the events. It makes life easier, just make sure they are willing to sell paint to everyone.

  3. Rick Reply

    Making sure paint vendors have to sell paint to any team competing doesn’t mean they’re gonna give you the best batch of paint.They may even start bringing bad batches of paint and sell THAT paint to teams competing against their top sponsored teams.

    I’ve been around enough tournament paintball to know that some batches shoot better than others, and as far as to being advised to tell the people at the truck to grab paint from a specific skid.

  4. Will Reply

    Wow, lucky vendor, whoever that is. But whatever happened to giving people options?

