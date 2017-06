Pro paintball player Dalton Vanderbyl has signed to play with Tampa Bay Damage for the 2014 season. Damage already solid roster was recently augmented with Jason Wheeler of Moscow Red Legion. The announcement of Dalton joining the team rounds out an already solid roster and sets up Damage for an incredible season.

Dalton has played with numerous pro paintball teams including San Diego Aftermath, Omaha Vicious, Newport Entourage, and most recently, San Diego Dynasty.