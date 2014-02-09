Chuck Hendsch and the National Professional Paintball League have announced that the NPPL 2014 paintball season is on hold. This move comes after years of speculation, rumors, and several failed mergers with the PSP. Release below.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIF.- Founded in 1992, the NPPL (National Professional Paintball League) has had the honor of sanctioning some of the largest, successful, paintball events in the world. Many players have speculated as to whether or not the NPPL series will return for the 2014 season. It is confirmed that the NPPL will take time off this season to restructure, reorganize and focus on bringing you yet another prosperous season in 2015. The NPPL will utilize the time off to generate new interest in the league and attain new promoters, sponsors, vendors, and field operators.

Interested parties please contact info@nppl.com

NPPL Staff

The National Professional Paintball League is committed to hosting the highest quality paintball tournaments. Our vision is to provide players and teams with a professional stage to compete, focusing on quality referees and organization while providing an incredible vibe, enabling players to have the time of their lives. Come experience the Greatest Paintball Show on Earth!

  1. banana Reply

    Just don’t come back. Let the PSP thrive and there only be one professional league for the States. If you want to come back just don’t say you are a pro league. Having many tournament series all saying they are pro is hurting the sport. Also letting anybody sign up for pro because you had pro teams leave the league isn’t exactly saying those teams are truly “pro” caliber.

  2. @Banana Reply

    The NPPL allows new teams into the system to atleast get us not known teams out there so the people can see, yes there will only on professional organization but there will always be one true SUPPORTER for us Ballers, i hope they take off this comming year, we’ll be there. And if your up for it my team will see yours as well…TheLion

