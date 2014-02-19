According to ProPaintball Insiders, the long rumored Angel EYE Paintball Goggle will be making its way to fields in the very near future. Insiders report that the ANGEL EYE paintball goggle project has been restarted by Tiberius Arms. Sources tell us the ANGEL EYE Paintball goggle will debut later this month during Paintball Extravaganza.

ANGEL EYE Paintball Goggle

ANGEL Eye Paintball Goggle to be released

ProPaintball readers will recall that the ANGEL Paintball goggle was unveiled in 2010 by the now defunct ANGEL Paintball / WDP. When shown at the 2010 HB event folks could not wait to get their hands on the goggle. Unfortuately, several delays prevented the product from being launched. Industry experts attributed delays to fogging issues (based on design) and several mold changes (to fix fogging/improve lens safety). Later in 2011, ANGEL Paintball’s bankruptcy & sale to Tippmann Sports prevented the product from ever being realized.

A release date for the ANGEL Eye Paintball goggle will be posted shortly.

Related Posts

10 Responses

  2. Greg Reply

    It couldn’t pass astm safety inspection. The lens always cracked. I want to see it take a point blank shot 350 fps. Before I ever put in on.

  3. Joe Reply

    Great! We were excited when we saw these goggles in 2010 and can’t wait to test them out.

  6. Alyssa^Paintball Reply

    The goggles are very stylish and look good. But we want to know more about its reliability. Up to what power of paintballs can it provide protection? Any update about its launch date? 2016 has started but we do not know yet when we can get our hands on it.

  8. http://www./ Reply

    , “What do you think you are; some kind of Jedi? Waving your hands around like that? I’m your kid–mind tricks don’t work on me. Only allowance!”

  10. http://www./ Reply

    I absolutely love “Yesterdays”. You’ll hear me say that about probably %99 percent of Switchfoot songs, but I mean it every time. “Yesterdays” has this sound to it that I love. One of the best songs on O!G in my opinion!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.